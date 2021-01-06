Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan revealed that she received a new rape threat after voicing out her support to find justice for reportedly slain flight attendant Christine Dacera.

In her Twitter account, Frankie said it’s awful to receive rape threats when she talks about rape.

there’s something awful and stupid about how i only get rape threats when i talk about rape not being okay https://t.co/QGvtRKjaAq — kakie (@kakiep83) January 5, 2021

“There’s something awful and stupid about how I only get rape threats when I talk about rape not being okay,” Frankie wrote on Twitter.

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan recently said that rape exists because of rapists.

“It is never the clothes, never the drinks — never the victim, period. It is always, ALWAYS, the rapist’s fault. How many more times do we have to hammer this home for it to stick in your thick skulls, please??!??!” she said.

She also said that she chose respect over protection after #ProtectDrunkGirls trended on Twitter.

“Like it’s fxxd up, I get it — girls have so much more to fear in intoxication. But it’s so damn sad that we have to be ‘protected,’ because that implies this kind of danger is inevitable, when it’s not. Teach your fking kids not to rape people, let us deal with the hangovers,” she said.

