KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant
Singer Frankie Pangilinan
Frankie Pangilinan via Instagram
Frankie Pangilinan gets new rape threat after calls for justice for slain flight attendant
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan revealed that she received a new rape threat after voicing out her support to find justice for reportedly slain flight attendant Christine Dacera.

In her Twitter account, Frankie said it’s awful to receive rape threats when she talks about rape.

 

 

“There’s something awful and stupid about how I only get rape threats when I talk about rape not being okay,” Frankie wrote on Twitter.

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan recently said that rape exists because of rapists.

“It is never the clothes, never the drinks — never the victim, period. It is always, ALWAYS, the rapist’s fault. How many more times do we have to hammer this home for it to stick in your thick skulls, please??!??!” she said.

She also said that she chose respect over protection after #ProtectDrunkGirls trended on Twitter.

“Like it’s fxxd up, I get it — girls have so much more to fear in intoxication. But it’s so damn sad that we have to be ‘protected,’ because that implies this kind of danger is inevitable, when it’s not. Teach your fking kids not to rape people, let us deal with the hangovers,” she said.

RELATED: Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew

FRANKIE PANGILINAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant...
Entertainment
fbfb
Staying together whether times are good or bad
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
To love again: Charlie Cojuangco and ChinaJocson in a betrothal ceremony last Dec. 29 in Tarlac. They are set for a grand...
Entertainment
fbfb
Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and boyfriend Markus Patterson introduced their firstborn to the world. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Tulfo to compete vs Shopee, Lazada with own e-commerce platform
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 2 hours ago
His experience involving the masses who run to him to seek justice they can’t get in court inspired Tulfo to put up...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'
By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kanye and Kim take... up divorce? Sources claim 'Kimye' breakup
By Ratziel San Juan | 35 minutes ago
Kim and Kanye haven't been keeping up with each other.
Entertainment
fbfb
'OMG!': Sharon Cuneta flaunts curves in swimsuit for 55th birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta flaunted her slimmer figure in a swimsuit as she celebrates her 55th birthday today.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rowan Atkinson wants to retire 'stressful' ‘Mr. Bean’
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
“I don't much enjoy playing him. The weight of responsibility is not pleasant. I find it stressful and exhausting, and...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Christian Bautista sings all NSYNC members' parts in new song cover
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
Have you heard the latest remake of the anthemic NSYNC hit "This I Promise You"?
Entertainment
fbfb
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
They grow up so fast!
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with