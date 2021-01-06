KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media
The Instagram account of Jude Trevor Paterson, the child of Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson
Screen grab, Jude Trever Paterson via Instagram
Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — They grow up so fast!

Jude Trevor Paterson, the baby of celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson who was only revealed to the world yesterday, is now on social media.

Markus on Tuesday evening posted a selfie with his child on Instagram, tagging the account “judetrevorpaterson.”

Jude’s account is followed by both his parents, as well as just over 13,000 others as of writing.

“Future gentleman. Born on 20/10/20,” reads Jude’s Instagram bio.

The account does not have any posts or stories uploaded at the moment.

“Welcome to the world my son,” Markus posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by markus (@markus)

Moreover, the joint account of Markus and Janella initially named “M & J” is now “M & J & J” to include their firstborn.

Their baby reveal video titled “Hey, Jude” has collected 1.6 million views since premiering 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

JANELLA SALVADOR MARKUS PATERSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: How gaming stopped Alden Richards from 'Goin' Crazy'
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that gaming saved him from anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Frankie Pangilinan reiterated that rape exists because of rapists as she seeks justice for slain flight attendant Christine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The Filipino actress responded classily to the post, correcting the information while complimenting the K-pop star.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Next Bea and John Lloyd? Kira Balinger, Grae Fernandez react
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Kira Balinger and Grae Fernandez admitted that they felt humbled when people compared them to Bea Alonzo...
Entertainment
fbfb
April Boy Regino biopic in the works
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The life of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon April Boy Regino will be soon turned into a biographical film.
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's time': Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson post cryptic baby photos
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The couple had been the subject of pregnancy rumors since revealing their relationship in September 2020.
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users share mixed reactions over ABS-CBN franchise renewal bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Social media users had mixed emotions on Senate President Vicente Sotto III's filing of a bill on reviving the franchise of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Liza celebrated her 23rd birthday in a resort in Siargao with Enrique and her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with