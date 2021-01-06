Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson's baby Jude already on social media

MANILA, Philippines — They grow up so fast!

Jude Trevor Paterson, the baby of celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson who was only revealed to the world yesterday, is now on social media.

Markus on Tuesday evening posted a selfie with his child on Instagram, tagging the account “judetrevorpaterson.”

Jude’s account is followed by both his parents, as well as just over 13,000 others as of writing.

“Future gentleman. Born on 20/10/20,” reads Jude’s Instagram bio.

The account does not have any posts or stories uploaded at the moment.

“Welcome to the world my son,” Markus posted.

Moreover, the joint account of Markus and Janella initially named “M & J” is now “M & J & J” to include their firstborn.

Their baby reveal video titled “Hey, Jude” has collected 1.6 million views since premiering 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.