Secret's out: Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson reveal details about baby hidden for months

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador and boyfriend Markus Patterson introduced their firstborn to the world.

In the newly created YouTube channel of the couple, Janella revealed how she gave birth to her son Jude Trevor.

Jude was born in the United Kingdom on October 20, 2020.

Janella said that Jude is too precious so they chose not to share him to the world then, and she admitted that she's nervous upon sharing the wonderful news.

"I was quite nervous about this day because I know how harsh the world could be," Janella said.

The video blog showed how the couple prepared for their firstborn.

"Hey Jude, I know you came to us as a surprise," said Janella's mom Jenine Desiderio in the vlog, "but you are one pleasant surprise!"

Janella and Markus confirmed their relationship last September 2020.

Reports said that Janella and Markus began dating in 2019. The two remained quiet about their relationship even though pregnancy rumors hounded them. — Video from M&J via YouTube

