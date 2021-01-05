Next Bea and John Lloyd? Kira Balinger, Grae Fernandez react

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Kira Balinger and Grae Fernandez admitted that they felt humbled when people compared them to Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

During their recent virtual press conference for their exclusive contract signing with Star Magic, the “Ang Iyo Ay Akin” love team said they appreciated that people are seeing their hardwork.

“It's very humbling, you know, that people around see to potential in us. I appreciate it, we appreciate it. You know, over the years, all of the hardwork leads us to this moment, so I'm very grateful. I promise that I'll do everything I can to be the best version of myself as a person and as an actress,” Kira said.

Grae admitted that they still have long way to go to reach the John Lloyd-Bea success, but being compared to one of the best love teams of all time feels inspiring for them.

“Ako po, napakasaya ko po na 'yung mga tao na-appreciate 'yung mga ginawa namin, nakikita naman po nila 'yung passion namin sa trabaho namin through the screen. 'Yung sabihin na parang Bea and John Lloyd, parang nakakahumble naman talaga kasi alam ko naman talaga na ibang level nilang dalawa eh, ibang level 'yung acting, iba 'yung chemistry nila, so parang ma-compare sa kanilang dalawa sobrang grateful and thankful,” he said.

