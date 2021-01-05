KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: How gaming stopped Alden Richards from 'Goin' Crazy'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 8:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that gaming saved him from anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the "Eat Bulaga" host admitted that the first months of the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic was hard for him. 

"Yes. Actually, dumaan din ako sa ganong stage. But really it's just a matter of how you see things at the moment. Kalaban mo lang talaga during those times yung sarili mo, kung paano mo pina-process 'yung situation in every day, in the past nine months kasi sobrang binago niya lahat," Alden said.

"Now, almost a year affected by the pandemic, medyo nakaka-cope naman. But during the first five months, mayroon mga ganong instances," he added. 

Alden said his gaming friends and families helped him successfully cope with the lockdown. 

"I've been really into my gaming since I was young naman... Mas na-enhance lang dahil I had a free time before. Four months straight 'yon kasi nga bawal lumabas. Binusy ko lang sarili ko, bond with family, ayon 'yung mga wala bago mag-pandemic. 'Yung mga gaming friends ko ang nagpa-busy sa akin so hindi ko na siya gaanong inisip," he said. — Video courtesy of McDonald's Philippines, edited by Efigenio Toledo IV

