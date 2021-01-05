Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.

In her Instagram account, Bea said the past year brought so many challenges in her life but she embraced all of it to make her grow.

“Last year brought so many changes in my life, and changes can be terrifying when you think about it. But this year, I have decided to embrace all the transitions meant to make me grow. I have decided to embrace my reality,” Bea wrote.

“I am letting the waves take away all my worries, self-doubt, and fears. I am releasing myself."

Bea also said that she will take a step toward knowing God as He will let him control her destiny.

“And though we live in a world where changes are meant to happen, may it be the weather, trends, prices, or even people; I am sure that I have a God whose love for me will never change. So, I am claiming that this year will be a more spiritual year for me. I am taking a step towards knowing HIM and letting HIM take control of my destiny,” she said.

Actor Dominic Roque, Bea’s rumored boyfriend, commented on the actress' post.

“Hi Beautiful,” Dominic wrote with kisses and heart emojis.

In Bea’s latest vlog on her YouTube channel, she underwent tarot cards reading about her love life last New Year’s Day.

"Meron kang iniisip na lalaki... Gusto mo 'tong aura na 'to, very pleasing naman ang aura... Ang connection sa'yo nitong lalaking ito sa pera, sa business," the tarot card reader said of the man supposedly in Bea's life now.

"You're longing for a relationship.. for your 'forever'."

The tarot card reader said Bea's 2021 success lies more on money and career than a serious relationship. When asked by Bea if she would ever marry, the tarot card reader said: "Yes, either seven months or seven years from now."

"'Pag seven months from now, 'di pwede, nagtratrabaho pa 'ko n'un. 'Pag naman seven years from now, ang tanda ko na!" Bea complained.

The tarot card reader, however, assured Bea that she was not meant to marry now because it will end up in separation.

The reader bore more good news: Bea will allegedly marry someone who is "matured" in thinking and whose "love is true," and that they would have a happy marriage blessed with at least two kids, a girl and a boy.

