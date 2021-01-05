'It's time': Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson post cryptic baby photos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Janella Salvador and Markus Paterson on late Tuesday afternoon posted separate photos containing a baby.

The couple had been the subject of pregnancy rumors since revealing their relationship in September 2020.

Janella and Markus updated their social media bios to include what appears to be their mutual YouTube channel “M & J.”

The said account on the streaming platform was only created Sunday. It has no videos posted and only has around 4,000 subscribers as of writing.

The couple alluded to an upload around 8:00 p.m. with Janella saying, “It’s time.”

Meanwhile, their celebrity friends have already commented their congratulations.

“Aaaawwww mama janella!!” responded Alex Gonzaga to her friend’s post.

Meanwhile, Alexander Diaz wrote, "Markus jr!! Congrats my brotha."