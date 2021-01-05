Internet users share mixed reactions over ABS-CBN franchise renewal bill

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users had mixed emotions on Senate President Vicente Sotto III's filing of a bill on reviving the franchise of media network ABS-CBN.

Some social media users on Twitter lauded Sotto for filing the bill, saying that the network’s franchise is the best gift for the Filipinos this new year.

“ABS-CBN Franchise is the best gift to the Filipino people this 2021 particularly those in the remote areas who depends on free radio and TV! Looking forward to the new franchise of ABS-CBN! Sen. Tito Sotto, push pa, daliii!” Twitter user @gianis_paulos wrote.

“It's a very good night for Kapamilyas. Thank you Sen. Tito Sotto for filing an act to grant ABS-CBN Franchise Renewal,” wrote @juristanjiro.

Some Twitter users, however, were curious why Sotto filed the bill.

“So Senator Tito Sotto filed a bill renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN. While I am happy about this news at this early date of 2021 I'm also anxious about his hidden intentions. Nevertheless, we need ABS-CBN in these times where impunity and oppression are largely present,” Twitter user @iamkaloy_tres said.

“So Tito Sotto is now filing a new bill to renew ABS-CBN's franchise just because the election is almost near???” @mrfrankbaraan wrote.

“REMINDER: Tito Sotto was one of the 9 Senators who abstained in the ABS-CBN Franchise Renewal fiasco. He did not cast his vote on the matter, b/c he flip-flops on issues based on what's best for him. This self-serving move is just another day in the life of a duplicitous TRAPO,” another Twitter user alleged.

