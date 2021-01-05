KOREAN WAVE
Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew
Frankie Pangilinan, daughter of Sen. Francis Pangilinan and actress Sharon Cuneta.
Frankie Pangilinan via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 12:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Frankie Pangilinan reiterated that rape exists because of rapists as she seeks justice for flight attendant Christine Dacera, who was found dead in a Makati City hotel after celebrating New Year's Eve with friends.

In her Twitter account, the “TYL” singer said that it was never the clothes nor the drinks that cause a rape, but it is always the rapist's fault.

 

 

“It is never the clothes, never the drinks — never the victim, period. it is always, ALWAYS, the rapist’s fault. how many more times do we have to hammer this home for it to stick in your thick skulls, please??!??!” Frankie wrote.

 

 

The case of Christine is trending in different social media sites. Frankie said that the hashtag should not be “#ProtectDrunkGirls” but parents should teach their sons not to rape.

“The hashtag rly shouldn’t be ‘protect drunk girls’ man, it should be respect tf out of any human being because drunk girls shouldn’t be needing any more protection than drunk guys. that’s exactly what’s wrong here, though — a few drinks and we’re suddenly no longer people ig,” she said.

 

 

“Like it’s fked up, i get it — girls have so much more to fear in intoxication. but it’s so damn sad that we have to be ‘protected’, because that implies this kind of danger is inevitable, when it’s not. teach your fkin kids not to rape people, let us deal with the hangovers,” she added.

 

 

The daughter of "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and Sen. Francis Pangilinan said girls needed respect and not just protection.

“We would prefer your respect over your protection. we’re not pretty things that need constant guarding. we’re human beings,” she said.

“Christine Dacera shouldn’t have needed protection. enough of that dialogue. she was a woman who deserved basic, human decency,” she added.

 

 

The Philippine National Police said that the case of Christine is now solved. The nine suspects, however, remain at large.

