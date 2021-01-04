Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga asked social media users to forgive evicted Pinoy Big Brother housemate Russu Laurente who was in favor of the ABS-CBN shutdown.

In her Instagram account, Toni said Russu now realized the damage he has done and so asked Internet users to stop judging him.

“Back to work this 2021. For our 2nd eviction night housemate Russu was evicted because of a mistake he did that eventually made him realize the damage it has done,” Toni wrote.

“People are very quick to judge him, call him names and crucify him on social media because of it without realizing that at 19 years old, he doesn’t know the gravity of words spoken,” she added.

The PBB host also said that the evicted housemate has already learned his lessons and it will help him mature in life.

“He has learned his lesson and this will help him grow and mature in life. And now that he knows better, He will do better. May this also serve as a reminder for us to not define and label a person by the mistakes they’ve committed but from how they rise up, rebuild and become a better person they are really supposed to be,” she said.

“I hugged the boy after the show and he kept apologizing. Forgiveness is a gift everyone deserves,” she added.

Russu was the second evicted housemate on the recent season of the reality show after he only received 4.39 % of the votes.

