KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown
Actress, singer and TV host Toni Gonzaga
Toni Gonzaga via Instagram
Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga asked social media users to forgive evicted Pinoy Big Brother housemate Russu Laurente who was in favor of the ABS-CBN shutdown.

In her Instagram account, Toni said Russu now realized the damage he has done and so asked Internet users to stop judging him.

 

“Back to work this 2021. For our 2nd eviction night housemate Russu was evicted because of a mistake he did that eventually made him realize the damage it has done,” Toni wrote.

“People are very quick to judge him, call him names and crucify him on social media because of it without realizing that at 19 years old, he doesn’t know the gravity of words spoken,” she added.

The PBB host also said that the evicted housemate has already learned his lessons and it will help him mature in life.

“He has learned his lesson and this will help him grow and mature in life. And now that he knows better, He will do better. May this also serve as a reminder for us to not define and label a person by the mistakes they’ve committed but from how they rise up, rebuild and become a better person they are really supposed to be,” she said.

“I hugged the boy after the show and he kept apologizing. Forgiveness is a gift everyone deserves,” she added.

Russu was the second evicted housemate on the recent season of the reality show after he only received 4.39 % of the votes. 

RELATED: Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Willie Revillame meets Meryll Soriano, Joem Bascon baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Meryll Soriano introduced her baby to her father Willie Revillame.
Entertainment
fbfb
The lessons of 2020
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
More than a dozen celebrities on what they learned and what they look forward to
Entertainment
fbfb
Charlie against the giants
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Until last Tuesday during this one-on-one, Charlie Dizon couldn’t believe that she won Best Actress of the virtual 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her dream house was finally completed after 10 years. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto's latest social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I love you, Koala': Sam Milby surprises Catriona Gray on birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby made a surprise virtual appearance on TV5's variety show "Sunday Noontime Live" to greet his...
Entertainment
fbfb
San Juan mayor's daughter missed holidays with family to enter PBB house
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
The firstborn of Francis and Keri Zamora, Amanda works as a model who has graced both runways and glossies.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Stars to watch out for in 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
These rising names gave us a taste of their potential and left us wanting more in 2021.
Entertainment
fbfb
AC Bonifacio reportedly the first Filipino to appear in 'Riverdale'
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya dancer AC Bonifacio will appear on the 5th season of popular US TV show “Riverdale.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with