San Juan mayor's daughter missed holidays with family to enter PBB house

MANILA, Philippines — San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora announced that his daughter Amanda is about to enter "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" as the next housemate very soon.

“She has passed all her medical tests & is just completing her quarantine. She will be entering the Pinoy Big Brother's Bahay ni Kuya very soon!” Francis posted on social media Sunday.

In the process, the mayor revealed that the family has not spoken with Amanda since Christmas.

“The last time we got to speak with Amanda was on Christmas Day through a video call. It has been 9 days since then. We miss her dearly!”

The father wished the best for his daughter, regardless.

“So excited to watch you, Amanda. It's a dream come true for you my dear daughter.”

The firstborn of Francis and Keri Zamora, Amanda works as a model who has graced both runways and glossies.

The 19-year-old was chosen to enter the PBB house as a wild card through the KUMUnity Housemate Selection, which only took place after the latest season premiered last December 6.

“She (Amanda) has always wanted to join PBB since she was 13! Three years ago, even if I was hesitant, she lined up at 5 a.m. at Araneta Coliseum. She didn’t make it but that didn’t stop her from trying and trying. Like her dad, she never stops!” Keri posted on her now-private Instagram account.

