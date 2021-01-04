KOREAN WAVE
LIST: Stars to watch out for in 2021
Charlie Dizon in a scene from "Fan Girl."
Upstream PH via YouTube, screen grab
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 4, 2021 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — The year 2020 proved that even in the darkest of times, a handful of stars can still shine at their brightest.

The heavens aligned for some celebrities, who advanced their respective careers despite lacking better circumstances.

These rising names gave us a taste of their potential and left us wanting more in 2021.

Ivana Alawi

Kapamilya star Ivana Alawi is the calendar and cover girl who lives rent-free in the minds of Filipinos.

The actress and social media sensation was recognized as the top local creator on YouTube Philippines in 2020. She reached the streaming platform's "diamond" milestone after hitting 10 million subscribers in just over a year.

AC Bonifacio

Kapamilya performer AC Bonifacio won one of the top prizes of Blackpink’s dance cover contest for “How You Like That.”

Soon enough, the dancing queen will show off her moves on the hit series “Riverdale,” where she will make an appearance on the upcoming fifth season.

Elijah Canlas

Multi-Best Actor awardee Elijah Canlas (FAMAS, Gawad Urian, Asian Film Festival) was recognized universally this year for his performance as a troubled HIV-stricken teen in "Kalel, 15."

He also collected the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the Gawad Pasado 2020.

Charlie Dizon

Out of the swathes of showbiz newcomers, Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon was the one noticed by her predecessors.

The “Fan Girl” star landed on the radar after winning Best Actress at the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020. Even Iza Calzado, who was nominated in the same category, found herself rooting for Charlie.

The 24-year-old further demonstrated her range in the highly anticipated comedy-drama film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding.”

Paolo and Ian Pangilinan

In the land of love teams, an unconventional pairing rose to fame in 2020.

Boys’ Love (BL) tandem Paolo and Ian Pangilinan — who are unrelated — often trended as the stars of the digital series “Gaya sa Pelikula” penned by writer Juan Miguel Severo.

