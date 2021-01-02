KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Diego Loyzaga reveals he's in a relationship with Barbie Imperial
Kapamilya celebrities Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial embracing each other.
Instagram/diegoloyzaga
Diego Loyzaga reveals he's in a relationship with Barbie Imperial
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial are now officially in a relationship. 

In his Instagram account, Diego posted a photo of him and Barbie embracing each other on the beach.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Diego (@diegoloyzaga)

“Happy new year to us,” Loyzaga wrote, with a heart emoji. “Thanks for making the end of my 2020 memorable. Let’s go, 2021!” Diego captioned the post. 

Sunshine Cruz was among the celebrities who congratulated the young couple for their relationship. 

“You both deserve to be happy! Happy New Year Diegs and my beautiful Cai," Sunshine commented. 

Diego and Barbie sparked romance rumors last November when the actor commented on the actress' bikini photo on Instagram. They were also spotted together in a museum in Antipolo last December. 
 

BARBIE IMPERIAL DIEGO LOYZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress-comedienne Giselle Sanchez won the Noble Queen of the Universe International. 
Entertainment
fbfb
A heart-warming letter from a 107-year-old lady
By Ricky Lo | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s the second day of New Year (the Year of the Ox which starts next month yet as per the Chinese calendar).
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Quiambao is pregnant with her second child at 45
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ardy Roberto. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Harry and Meghan's son reveals 'American accent' on podcast
3 days ago
Archie, born in May 2019, giggles and wishes listeners "Happy New Year" at the end of the couple's debut on the Spotify audio...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
As in most showbiz yarn, the subject is the last to know.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her dream house was finally completed after 10 years. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban reveals new boyfriend on New Year's eve
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban ended 2020 with a bang as she revealed that she is in a relationship with her non-showbiz...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mame: Broadway goes to CCP
By Danny Dolor | 16 hours ago
Broadway went to the Cultural Center of the Philippines.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kira Balinger bares secrets behind trending 'lockdown' abs, Grae Fernandez reacts
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kira Balinger revealed the secret behind her trending "lockdown abs." 
Entertainment
fbfb
Oh my, it’s Maymay... & Edward!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Do we have enough time?
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with