Diego Loyzaga reveals he's in a relationship with Barbie Imperial

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial are now officially in a relationship.

In his Instagram account, Diego posted a photo of him and Barbie embracing each other on the beach.

“Happy new year to us,” Loyzaga wrote, with a heart emoji. “Thanks for making the end of my 2020 memorable. Let’s go, 2021!” Diego captioned the post.

Sunshine Cruz was among the celebrities who congratulated the young couple for their relationship.

“You both deserve to be happy! Happy New Year Diegs and my beautiful Cai," Sunshine commented.

Diego and Barbie sparked romance rumors last November when the actor commented on the actress' bikini photo on Instagram. They were also spotted together in a museum in Antipolo last December.

