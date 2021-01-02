KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making
Combination photo shows Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes and her dream house.
Instagram/blythe
Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 2, 2021 - 1:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her dream house was finally completed after 10 years. 

In her Instagram account, the young star said it was her longest dream to come true as she posted a photo of it. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andrea Brillantes (@blythe)

"You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true. You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened, im soooo happy," Andrea wrote. 

She also thanked her fans for the support and her various sponsors in helping her achieved her dream.

"To my BRILLANTS! thank you for always having my back and supporting me since day 1! I swear i wouldn’t have come this far without you all," she said. 

She also wished everyone a prosperous year ahead. 

"Happy New Year everyone!!!! May we all be blessed and have breakthroughs this 2021," she said. 

ANDREA BRILLANTES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' Giselle Sanchez crowned 2020 Noble Queen of the Universe International
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress-comedienne Giselle Sanchez won the Noble Queen of the Universe International. 
Entertainment
fbfb
A heart-warming letter from a 107-year-old lady
By Ricky Lo | January 2, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s the second day of New Year (the Year of the Ox which starts next month yet as per the Chinese calendar).
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam Quiambao is pregnant with her second child at 45
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Former beauty queen Miriam Quiambao revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Ardy Roberto. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Baby Boom...Zoom, Zoom!
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Signing off.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
By Ricky Lo | 4 days ago
As in most showbiz yarn, the subject is the last to know.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Oh my, it’s Maymay... & Edward!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Do we have enough time?
Entertainment
fbfb
Lee Jin-wook: Sweet Home is about being ‘grateful to be alive’
By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
Lee Jin-wook has taken a distinct turn from his previous K-drama roles in the Netflix monster series Sweet Home, which is...
Entertainment
fbfb
Harry and Meghan's son reveals 'American accent' on podcast
3 days ago
Archie, born in May 2019, giggles and wishes listeners "Happy New Year" at the end of the couple's debut on the Spotify audio...
Entertainment
fbfb
2020: Achievers in international film festivals
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
The show must go on, with the pandemic or without, that’s why there are two faces in the showbiz logo, one smiling and...
Entertainment
fbfb
What’s missing in The Missing?
By Boy Abunda | 3 days ago
Horror takes one of the 10 spots in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival with Regal Entertainment’s The Missing....
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with