Andrea Brillantes' dream house for her family is 10 years in the making

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that her dream house was finally completed after 10 years.

In her Instagram account, the young star said it was her longest dream to come true as she posted a photo of it.

"You were my longest (10 years) and most difficult dream to come true. You have always been at the back of my mind since I was young pushing me to work harder. I’m so happy you made it this year with everything that happened, im soooo happy," Andrea wrote.

She also thanked her fans for the support and her various sponsors in helping her achieved her dream.

"To my BRILLANTS! thank you for always having my back and supporting me since day 1! I swear i wouldn’t have come this far without you all," she said.

She also wished everyone a prosperous year ahead.

"Happy New Year everyone!!!! May we all be blessed and have breakthroughs this 2021," she said.