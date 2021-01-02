Angelica Panganiban reveals new boyfriend on New Year's eve

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban ended 2020 with a bang as she revealed that she is in a relationship with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

In her Instagram account, Angelica posted a photo of them kissing during New Year's eve.

“Kung isa kang pelikula, sana wala kang ending," she captioned the post.

The actress didn't tag her boyfriend in the post but fans in the comment secrion identified the man as an entrepreneur managing businesses based in Subic Bay.

Celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin, Arci Muñoz, Maymay Entrata, Barbie Imperial, Bela Padilla and John Pratts, to name a few, congratulated Angelica on her new found love.

Angelica recently rumored dating "Walang Hanggang Paalam" co-star Zanjoe Marudo but both denied the rumors.

Angelica dated celebrities such as John Lloyd Cruz, Derek Ramsay and Carlo Aquino in the past.