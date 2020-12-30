2020: Achievers in international film festivals

The show must go on, with the pandemic or without, that’s why there are two faces in the showbiz logo, one smiling and one sad.

In this misty-eyed look at year 2020, let’s pay tribute to Filipino filmmakers who reaped honors in international film festivals.

Here they are (compiled by Funfare’s “other beauty expert” Celso de Guzman Caparas):

• Lav Diaz, Award for Best Director for Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan) at the 77th Venice International Film Festival (VIFF).

• Rafael Manuel, Silver Bear Jury Prize for Short Film for Filipiñana at the 70th Berlin Film Festival.

• Ralston Jover, Gold Award for Feature Film for Latay (Battered Husband) at the Second Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania.

• Arden Rod Condez won three awards for John Denver Trending at the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas, France, namely, Jury Prize, Film Critics’ Award and Audience Award for a Fiction Film.

• Isabel Sandoval, Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature for Lingua Franca at the Sixth Bentonville Film Festival, Arkansas, USA, and Best International Narrative at the 15th Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival, Israel. Sandoval, who wrote and directed the film and starred in it, also won Best Actress at the 18th Pacific Meridian International Film Festival.

Arjo Atayde

• Derick Cabrido, Best Director for Clarita, 40th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal.

• Crisanto Aquino, ABC TV Award for Write About Love at the 15th Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan.

• Kurt Steven Soberano, Best Feature Film for Azucar at the 2020 Anatolia International Film Festival, Istanbul City, Turkey.

• Gabriel Fernandez, Best Film for Science and Education for documentary film Alon (Wave) at the London International Film Festival, United Kingdom.

• Ivan Andrew Payawal, Best Web Series for Gameboys at the Indie Shorts Awards Seoul, South Korea.

• Ruby Ruiz, Best Actress for Iska at the 15th Harlem International Film Festival Manhattan, New York, USA. Also Best Actress for the same film at the Sixth Herat International Women’s Film Festival, Kabul, Afghanistan.

• Cristine Reyes, Best Actress for Untrue, 40th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal.

• Louise Abuel, Best Actor for Thorp Nazareno’s Edward, Asian Film Competition at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, Bangladesh.

• Elijah Canlas, Best Actor for Kalel, 15, 17th Asian Film Festival, Rome, Italy.

• Arjo Atayde, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Bagman, Asian Creative Academy Awards, Singapore, Dec. 4. Written and directed by Lino Cayetano, Philip King and Shugo Praico for ABS-CBN/iWant.

The ensemble cast of drama film Kaputol (Fragments), directed by Mac Alejandre, Best Performance at the Fourth Innuendo International Film Festival, Milan, Italy. The lead cast includes Cherie Gil, Angel Aquino and Alfred Vargas.

• Allen Dizon and Lovi Poe, Best Actor and Best Actress for Latay (Battered Husband) at the 10th International Film Festival Manhattan, New York City, USA, Nov. 22.

Other winners from the Philippines were: Best Director Short, Louie Ignacio for Biyaheng Madilim (A Night’s Journey) and Lifetime Achievement Award; Best Actor Short, Teri Onor for Biyaheng Madilim; Best Screenplay and IFFM Most Popular (Highest Promo Views), Kagitingan (Valor) by 1Lt. Balaram Tamayo; Independent Achievement Award, all four films were co-winners (Sulyap/The Glance by Geraldo Jumawan; Garbo/Pride by Alan Filoteo; LOL by Mark Justine Aguillon; and Blue Room Feelings by Ruka Azuma; Jury Award Best Documentary, In Paglayag, A Sulu Story by Rhadem Morado; Honorable Mentions were awarded to Tuta (Lapdog) by Nadyn Estacio and Celina Makani, Kulong: The Lockdown Story by Michael Daya, Padayon (Keep Going) by Clanche Dayve Belleza, Sa Pag-uwi by Melchor Avila Berja and Namnama En Lolang (Grandmother’s Hope) by Jonnie Lyn Dasalla.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)