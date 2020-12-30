KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
2020: Achievers in international film festivals
Lav Diaz, Isabel Sandoval
STAR/ File
2020: Achievers in international film festivals
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 30, 2020 - 12:00am

The show must go on, with the pandemic or without, that’s why there are two faces in the showbiz logo, one smiling and one sad.

In this misty-eyed look at year 2020, let’s pay tribute to Filipino filmmakers who reaped honors in international film festivals.

Here they are (compiled by Funfare’s “other beauty expert” Celso de Guzman Caparas):

• Lav Diaz, Award for Best Director for Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan) at the 77th Venice International Film Festival (VIFF).

• Rafael Manuel, Silver Bear Jury Prize for Short Film for Filipiñana at the 70th Berlin Film Festival.

• Ralston Jover, Gold Award for Feature Film for Latay (Battered Husband) at the Second Wallachia International Film Festival in Romania.

• Arden Rod Condez won three awards for John Denver Trending at the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinemas, France, namely, Jury Prize, Film Critics’ Award and Audience Award for a Fiction Film.

• Isabel Sandoval, Jury Award for Best Narrative Feature for Lingua Franca at the Sixth Bentonville Film Festival, Arkansas, USA, and Best International Narrative at the 15th Tel Aviv International LGBT Film Festival, Israel. Sandoval, who wrote and directed the film and starred in it, also won Best Actress at the 18th Pacific Meridian International Film Festival.

Arjo Atayde

• Derick Cabrido, Best Director for Clarita, 40th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal.

• Crisanto Aquino, ABC TV Award for Write About Love at the 15th Osaka Asian Film Festival in Japan.

• Kurt Steven Soberano, Best Feature Film for Azucar at the 2020 Anatolia International Film Festival, Istanbul City, Turkey.

• Gabriel Fernandez, Best Film for Science and Education for documentary film Alon (Wave) at the London International Film Festival, United Kingdom.

• Ivan Andrew Payawal, Best Web Series for Gameboys at the Indie Shorts Awards Seoul, South Korea.

• Ruby Ruiz, Best Actress for Iska at the 15th Harlem International Film Festival Manhattan, New York, USA. Also Best Actress for the same film at the Sixth Herat International Women’s Film Festival, Kabul, Afghanistan.

• Cristine Reyes, Best Actress for Untrue, 40th Fantasporto International Film Festival, Portugal.

• Louise Abuel, Best Actor for Thorp Nazareno’s Edward, Asian Film Competition at the 18th Dhaka International Film Festival, Bangladesh.

• Elijah Canlas, Best Actor for Kalel, 15, 17th Asian Film Festival, Rome, Italy.

• Arjo Atayde, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Bagman, Asian Creative Academy Awards, Singapore, Dec. 4.  Written and directed by Lino Cayetano, Philip King and Shugo Praico for ABS-CBN/iWant.

The ensemble cast of drama film Kaputol (Fragments), directed by Mac Alejandre, Best Performance at the Fourth Innuendo International Film Festival, Milan, Italy. The lead cast includes Cherie Gil, Angel Aquino and Alfred Vargas.

• Allen Dizon and Lovi Poe, Best Actor and Best Actress for Latay (Battered Husband) at the 10th International Film Festival Manhattan, New York City, USA, Nov. 22.

Other winners from the Philippines were: Best Director Short, Louie Ignacio for Biyaheng Madilim (A Night’s Journey) and Lifetime Achievement Award; Best Actor Short, Teri Onor for Biyaheng Madilim; Best Screenplay and IFFM Most Popular (Highest Promo Views), Kagitingan (Valor) by 1Lt. Balaram Tamayo; Independent Achievement Award, all four films were co-winners (Sulyap/The Glance by Geraldo Jumawan; Garbo/Pride by Alan Filoteo; LOL by Mark Justine Aguillon; and Blue Room Feelings by Ruka Azuma; Jury Award Best Documentary, In Paglayag, A Sulu Story by Rhadem Morado; Honorable Mentions were awarded to Tuta (Lapdog) by Nadyn Estacio and Celina Makani, Kulong: The Lockdown Story by Michael Daya, Padayon (Keep Going) by Clanche Dayve Belleza, Sa Pag-uwi by Melchor Avila Berja and Namnama En Lolang (Grandmother’s Hope) by Jonnie Lyn Dasalla.

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peque Gallaga's widow disappointed with MMFF for not being informed about awards
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Peque Gallaga's widow called out Metro Manila Film Festival executive committee for failing to inform her beforehand that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sheryl: Am I pregnant (daw)?
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
As in most showbiz yarn, the subject is the last to know.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi enters '100 Most Beautiful Faces' list
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
"Always freezing."
Entertainment
fbfb
Maine Mendoza's mom seeks probe on fake scandal video
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Mary Ann Mendoza, mother of Kapuso host Maine Mendoza, sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation after...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Helpless, hopeless': Lani Misalucha reveals she's devastated after loss of hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha revealed the reason she left GMA’s singing reality show “The Clash.”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
What’s missing in The Missing?
By Boy Abunda | 1 hour ago
Horror takes one of the 10 spots in this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival with Regal Entertainment’s The Missing....
Entertainment
fbfb
Embracing self-love and weight gain: Celebrities who spoke out about body positivity
By Kata Dayanghirang | 6 hours ago
Stars are saying and standing by weight and self-love.
Entertainment
fbfb
Watch these Stanley Kubrick's films before they leave Netflix on December 30
By Kata Dayanghirang | 8 hours ago
If you're a fan of cinema, then you've got two days max to catch some of Stanley Kubrick's films streaming on Netflix.&n...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Really rooting for you': Iza Calzado 'beyond happy' of Charlie Dizon's big win at MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Iza Calzado revealed that she’s rooting for Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Actress Charlie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Behind the box office: What influenced MMFF entry 'Fan Girl'
By Jan Milo Severo | 11 hours ago
Award-winning director Antoinette Jadaone revealed that the Metro Manila Film Festival 2020 Best Picture “Fan Girl”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with