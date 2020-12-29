Maine Mendoza's mom seeks probe on fake scandal video

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Ann Mendoza, mother of Kapuso host Maine Mendoza, sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation after a sex video scandal was linked to the actress.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Mary Ann asked the NBI Anti-Cybercrime Division to take down the video and prosecute the people behind the circulation.

"Hindi siya makatarungan. Lumagay man kayo sa'min bilang magulang, siguro mararamdaman niyo 'yong sakit na nararamdaman naming pamilya niya," Mary said.

NBI said they are currently investigating and if proven the people behind the video will be charged in accordance of Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009.

Maine, however, said that she is not the girl in the video but admitted that the girl looks like her.