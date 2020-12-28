Celebrities remind Filipinos over holidays that body-shaming is not okay

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities are speaking up against the practice of body-shaming among Filipinos, which is especially commonplace during the holidays when family reunions take place.

Merriam-Webster defines body-shaming as “the act or practice of subjecting someone to criticism or mockery for supposed bodily faults or imperfections.”

Usual objects of body-shaming include weight, height, hairiness, body shape, body marks as well as facial features.

While body-shaming is not exclusive to local culture, singer-actress Janella Salvador posted that “Filipinos are the worst body shamers.”

Janella didn’t specify the reason behind the remark, but her post came after netizens left comments on her recent Instagram post claiming that she gained weight while spending the holidays in the UK.

“Let me enjoy my Christmas pudding in peace. Happy holidays to you too!” she addressed her detractors.

Janella also became the target of pregnancy rumors soon after she and boyfriend Markus Paterson revealed their relationship in September.

Meanwhile, Kapuso star Jennylyn Mercado said Filipinos are better off without unsolicited body comments since it’s rude and may trigger people with eating disorders.

“Can we discontinue this toxic Filipino trait na tuwing nagkikita ang hilig mag komento tungkol sa physical looks ng iba tulad ng - ‘uy tumaba ka.’ It’s not okay,” she posted.

An easy alternative, Jennylyn said, is simply asking a person “kumusta ka na (how are you).”

"May mas malalim pa na usapan dito tungkol sa pagequate ng worth ng tao sa kanilang physical appearance...It should stop. Physical appearance has nothing to do with the quality of the person."

Body-shaming, however, is not limited to the holiday season, with celebrities like KC Concepcion and Moira Dela Torre sharing their own experiences earlier this year.

Angel Locsin’s weight even became the subject of a controversial learning module for which she called for accountability from Department of Education last month.

As early as last year, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said that body-shaming is "hurtful" and "should never be tolerated."

“If anyone reading this too has been bodyshamed, I know how it feels. I'm sorry you've had to experience that,” Catriona posted in response to a fan’s question about her take on body-shaming.

“But know that you are more than your appearance. You are a capable, unique and worthy person. And you are never alone.”