KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Celebrities remind Filipinos over holidays that body-shaming is not okay
Janella Salvador
Janella Salvador via Instagram
Celebrities remind Filipinos over holidays that body-shaming is not okay
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities are speaking up against the practice of body-shaming among Filipinos, which is especially commonplace during the holidays when family reunions take place.

Merriam-Webster defines body-shaming as “the act or practice of subjecting someone to criticism or mockery for supposed bodily faults or imperfections.”

Usual objects of body-shaming include weight, height, hairiness, body shape, body marks as well as facial features.

While body-shaming is not exclusive to local culture, singer-actress Janella Salvador posted that “Filipinos are the worst body shamers.”

Janella didn’t specify the reason behind the remark, but her post came after netizens left comments on her recent Instagram post claiming that she gained weight while spending the holidays in the UK.

“Let me enjoy my Christmas pudding in peace. Happy holidays to you too!” she addressed her detractors.

Janella also became the target of pregnancy rumors soon after she and boyfriend Markus Paterson revealed their relationship in September.

Meanwhile, Kapuso star Jennylyn Mercado said Filipinos are better off without unsolicited body comments since it’s rude and may trigger people with eating disorders.

“Can we discontinue this toxic Filipino trait na tuwing nagkikita ang hilig mag komento tungkol sa physical looks ng iba tulad ng - ‘uy tumaba ka.’ It’s not okay,” she posted.

An easy alternative, Jennylyn said, is simply asking a person “kumusta ka na (how are you).”

"May mas malalim pa na usapan dito tungkol sa pagequate ng worth ng tao sa kanilang physical appearance...It should stop. Physical appearance has nothing to do with the quality of the person."

Body-shaming, however, is not limited to the holiday season, with celebrities like KC Concepcion and Moira Dela Torre sharing their own experiences earlier this year.

Angel Locsin’s weight even became the subject of a controversial learning module for which she called for accountability from Department of Education last month.

As early as last year, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said that body-shaming is "hurtful" and "should never be tolerated."

“If anyone reading this too has been bodyshamed, I know how it feels. I'm sorry you've had to experience that,” Catriona posted in response to a fan’s question about her take on body-shaming.

“But know that you are more than your appearance. You are a capable, unique and worthy person. And you are never alone.”

ANGEL LOCSIN CATRIONA GRAY JANELLA SALVADOR JENNYLYN MERCADO KC CONCEPCION MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Helpless, hopeless': Lani Misalucha reveals she's devastated after loss of hearing
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso singer Lani Misalucha revealed the reason she left GMA’s singing reality show “The Clash.”
Entertainment
fbfb
What netizens think of 'Fan Girl', Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon's performance
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 day ago
There's a clear fan favorite on the first day of the virtual Metro Manila Film Festival.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Tahimik lang': Vice Ganda admits missing MMFF
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda admitted that he misses the Metro Manila Film Festival after his movie didn’t make the...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Happy New Normal!’
By Joey de Leon | 2 days ago
Apat na araw na lamang ang natitira, Twenty-Twenty madadagdagan na ng isa!
Entertainment
fbfb
Bong holds ‘Amazing Christmas Giveaway’
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
As a misty-eyed nod to his previous Kapuso show Kap’s Amazing Stories, Sen. Bong Revilla prefixed the name of his holiday...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Paolo Avelino, Antoinette Jadaone post appeals as streaming site goes after MMFF pirates
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
“Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone and the film’s lead actor Paulo Avelino cried foul after their movie...
Entertainment
fbfb
Bagging major awards, 'Fan Girl' is MMFF's biggest winner
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Antoinette Jadaone’s “Fan Girl” emerged as the top winning film at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbfb
Award affirms Lizaso’s closeness to FPJ
By Ricky Lo | 12 hours ago
It is perhaps more than mere coincidence that the birthday of NCCA chairman and CCP president Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso...
Entertainment
fbfb
From our hearts to yours, Kapuso stars wish you a season full of love
By Angel Javier Cruz | 12 hours ago
The year 2020 brought a different kind of holiday season to all of us.
Entertainment
fbfb
What I am thankful for in 2020
By Pat-P Daza | 12 hours ago
It’s the last Monday of 2020 and it will be the New Year in four days.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with