Paolo Avelino, Antoinette Jadaone post appeals as streaming site goes after MMFF pirates

MANILA, Philippines — “Fan Girl” director Antoinette Jadaone and the film’s lead actor Paulo Avelino cried foul after their movie has been pirated in social media.

In her Instagram account, Antoinette appealed to the public not to reproduce the film illegally.

“We’re asking as nicely as possible: please don’t reproduce and distribute the film illegally,” Antoinette said.

“MMFF and Upstream are tripling their efforts to catch acts of piracy and the consequences are very, very real. You wouldn’t want to spend the new year in jail. If you any links or torrents circulating, please help us report them. Message @black_sheepph,” she added.

Sharing Jadaone's sentiment, Paulo simialrly posted an appeal to public.

“Hayaan niyo namang bumili ng tiket ang mga tao, hindi iyong ipagmamalaki niyo meron kayong picture o video ng movie. Huwag kayong pabida, hindi kayo ang bida, ang pelikula,” he said.

ABS-CBN News reported that Dondon Monteverde, head of Upstream.ph, said the platform is working to go after the people behind the piracy of this year’s MMFF.

“We are all working on the prosecution of the illegal copying of the entries with the producers and their lawyers, the NBI and the Intellectual Property Commission,” he said.

“Since Christmas Day, the start of the filmfest showing, we have been working double time to identify the suspects,” he added.