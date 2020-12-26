'Tahimik lang': Vice Ganda admits missing MMFF

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda admitted that he misses the Metro Manila Film Festival after his movie didn’t make the final cut.

In his Twitter account, the “It’s Showtime” host said he feels relaxed this Christmas season.

Dec. 25, 2020

Walang MMFF first day kaba and ngarag. Walang cinema tours. Walang mall tours. Walang kaliwa’t kanan na texts and calls from VIVA and Star Cinema kung magkano na ang gross every after screening hours. Tahimik lang. Kalmado lang. ibang iba. Kakamiss din. — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) December 25, 2020

“Dec. 25, 2020. Walang MMFF first day kaba and ngarag. Walang cinema tours. Walang mall tours. Walang kaliwa’t kanan na texts and calls from VIVA and Star Cinema kung magkano na ang gross every after screening hours,” Vice wrote.

“Tahimik lang. Kalmado lang. ibang iba. Kakamiss din,” he added.

Vice’s MMFF entries during the previous years were top grocers at the festival. Vice began his MMFF tradition with “Sisterakas” in 2012 followed by “Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy” in 2013, “The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin” in 2014 and “Beauty and the Bestie” in 2015.

Vice and Coco Martin's movie "The Super Parental Guardians" failed to make the cut in 2016 but his "Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad" made it in 2017, followed by "Fantastica" in 2018 and "The Mall the Merrier" last year.

The MMFF announced that his film "Praybeyt Benjamin 3" was part of the first four official entries in the festival. The film, however, didn’t make it on the submission deadline.