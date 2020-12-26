Bong holds ‘Amazing Christmas Giveaway’

KOREAN WAVE
Bong holds âAmazing Christmas Giveawayâ
Sen. Bong Revilla and his wife, Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado..
FUNFARE - Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 26, 2020 - 12:00am

As a misty-eyed nod to his previous Kapuso show Kap’s Amazing Stories, Sen. Bong Revilla prefixed the name of his holiday giveaway with the word “amazing” that aptly described the two-day affair held last Dec.19 and 20.

With the help of his wife, Bacoor City Mayor Lani Mercado, and their son, Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla, Bong spread glad tidings of great joy in the form of cash prizes and packed goods.

“It was indeed amazing,” said Benjie Paras, one of the two star guests (with Moymoy Palaboy) who helped distribute the goodies.

Streamed on Bong’s Facebook page, Amazing Christmas Giveaway each lasted for four hours, reached more than 1,800,000 people, engaged more than 1,400,000, viewed by more than 560,000, shared by more than 153,800 and drew 67,000 comments.

With his son, Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla (center), and Benjie Paras.

Dozens won P100,000 each in the P2M jackpot game. The first 1,000 viewers to post a comment got P1,000 each.

Sad stories were told by participants in the Wheel of Fortune segment and those in dire need were given hospitalization money and payment for hospital bills. Hundreds got noche buenamizer packages and Kap’s Pangkabuhayan (Livelihood) packages to start a sustainable business.

The “amazing” events capped Bong’s continuous “giveaway project” kicked off during the lockdown, consisting of thousands of gadgets for students for online learning set by DepEd, and laptops and cellphones for teachers in the “new normal” system of teaching.

Incidentally, next year, Bong will return to television with the adventure series Alamat ng Agimat on GMA.

Briefly noted

Congratulations to Mother Lily Monteverde’s grandson Matthew Grant A. Monteverde (son of Dondon) who graduated double summa cum laude in Business Administration with a double degree in Technology Management & Sustainability Management from Enderun Colleges in Taguig City.

In a recent appearance in the Bawal Judgmental segment of Eat, Bulaga, Allan K recalled in near tears that while he was being wheeled to the ICU, COVID-positive, he kept on repeating Exodus 15:26: He said, “If you listen carefully to the LORD your GOD and do what is right in his eyes, and you pay attention to his commands and keep all his decrees, I will not bring on you any of the diseases I brought on the Egyptians, for I am the LORD who heals you.” (Allan K said that that the Bible verse gave him strength.)

(E-mail reactions at rickylophilstar@gmail.com. For more updates, photos and videos, visit www.philstar.com/funfare or follow me on Instagram @therealrickylo.)

Philstar
