Netflix's mockumentary â€˜Death to 2020â€™ to feature events this dreadful year

MANILA, Philippines — Are you excited to bid 2020 goodbye? It seems people are just waiting with bated breaths to see this "eventful" and dreadful year be done with, and A-listers couldn't agree more.

You know those viral clips of Samuel L. Jackson narrating a summary of those previous years? Well, he's now back not as the narrator but as one of the stars of "Death to 2020." Yep, it's as in your-face as it suggests.

Jackson plays The Reporter in the ensemble cast that includes Lisa Kudrow as a "conservative" spokesperson (yikes) for some politician, Leslie Jones as the sassy behavioral psychologist and Hugh Grant as the prosthetically aged historian who strikingly resembles Michael Caine on first glance.

Netflix released the teaser trailer of the comedy by "Black Mirror" creators and the show will premiere this Sunday, December 27.

Also seen on the trailer are Tracey Ullman as Queen Elizabeth II, Kumaiil Nanjiani as a CEO of a technology company, Samson Kayo as the scientist, Joe Keery as the gig economy millenial, Cristina Milioti as soccer mom and a hilariously punch-line hitting Diane Morgan as the "average" citizen.

Samuel might not be narrating the movie but Laurence Fishburne is not a second best as the narrator. He's got the same ominous vibe laced in a calming voice like Morpheus was in the "Matrix" trilogy.

"I'd say it was a train wreck and a shit show but that would be unfair to trains and shit," Leslie Jones' character quipped.

We'll see if this comedy got it right on Sunday.