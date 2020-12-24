Angel Locsin calls for police reform after killing of mother and son in Tarlac

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin urged the Philippine National Police to reform amid the controversy surrounding cops after the killing of a mother and son by a police officer in Tarlac.

In her Twitter account, Angel posted an old clip from noontime show “It’s Showtime” wherein a boy contestant described police officers as “nambabaril lang.”

Eto ang dapat ingatan ng ating kapulisan na ang “nambabaril” ay hindi dapat maging imahe ng mga magbibigay proteksyon at serbisyo sa sibilyan. Takot na po ang mga tao. Nirerespeto ko po ang mga mabubuting pulis at ayokong mawalan ng tiwala ang mga tao. Kailangan po ng pagbabago https://t.co/iSOkrYqCZJ — Angel Locsin (@143redangel) December 22, 2020

“Eto ang dapat ingatan ng ating kapulisan na ang 'nambabaril' ay hindi dapat maging imahe ng mga magbibigay proteksyon at serbisyo sa sibilyan,” Angel wrote.

“Takot na po ang mga tao. Nirerespeto ko po ang mga mabubuting pulis at ayokong mawalan ng tiwala ang mga tao. Kailangan po ng pagbabago,” she added.

Angel was one of the first celebrities who condemned the killing Sonya Gregorio and her son Frank Anthony by Police Senior Master Sgt. Jonel Nuezca on Dec. 20, 2020.

“Good cops should condemn bad cops. Remember the motto, #ToServeAndProtect,” she wrote on Twitter.