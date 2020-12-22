'Don't blame ABS-CBN': Sharon Cuneta misses out on Christmas Special

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta explained the reason why she’s not on ABS-CBN's Christmas Special last Sunday.

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted the logo of the network asking her fans not to blame the network for her absence on the Christmas special.

“Please do not blame ABS-CBN for my absence in their Christmas Special last night! It was not their fault. Ako ang hindi pumuwede,” Sharon wrote.

“But I was getting several calls and texts from my Boss to go. Sorry for the mix-up! I couldn’t make it and am so sorry because I really wanted to be there!” she added.

Despite the non-renewal of its franchise, the Kapamilya network managed to create the Christmas special for their fans. Talents of the network performed in the event held only on a studio, far from its annual tradition of doing the show in Araneta Coliseum.

The show, which featured holiday-themed performances from Kapamilya artists, streamed live on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TFC and iWant TFC.