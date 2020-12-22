KOREAN WAVE
Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza
Arjo Atayde is seen in this March 2020 photo with Maine Mendoza he posted on his Instagram account to greet her on her birthday.
ArjoAtayde via Instagram
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde mark 2nd year as couple
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 3:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza celebrated their second anniversary as a couple on a beach.

The couple posted photos on their Instagram accounts to mark the occasion.

"I love you more than you could possibly imagine. Happy second anniversary, Bubs!" Arjo wrote.

For her part, Maine simply wrote "Happy second."

Arjo Atayde recently dedicated his Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor award to his girlfriend.

He said he’s happy for the overwhelming support of the Kapuso host and actress.

“I’m very happy and blessed. She knows naman what I have to say. I’ve just dedicated this for her. She’s an inspiration to me, she’s my cohort and I’m happy,” Arjo said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

 

At the same press conference, Arjo said that he wanted to work with Maine on a movie project.

"Anything, just something different. Kahit ano po, basta makatrabaho ko siya and something that we would both enjoy and present something new," he said.

ANNIVERSARY ARJO ATAYDE MAINE MENDOZA
