Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde mark 2nd year as couple

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza celebrated their second anniversary as a couple on a beach.

The couple posted photos on their Instagram accounts to mark the occasion.

"I love you more than you could possibly imagine. Happy second anniversary, Bubs!" Arjo wrote.

For her part, Maine simply wrote "Happy second."

Arjo Atayde recently dedicated his Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor award to his girlfriend.

He said he’s happy for the overwhelming support of the Kapuso host and actress.

“I’m very happy and blessed. She knows naman what I have to say. I’ve just dedicated this for her. She’s an inspiration to me, she’s my cohort and I’m happy,” Arjo said.

At the same press conference, Arjo said that he wanted to work with Maine on a movie project.

"Anything, just something different. Kahit ano po, basta makatrabaho ko siya and something that we would both enjoy and present something new," he said.