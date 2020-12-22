KOREAN WAVE
Staying at ABS-CBN not a tough choice for Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 12:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez and her crooner husband Ogie Alcasid chose to remain at ABS-CBN even after the network lost its broadcast franchise.

Speaking with ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe at the backstage of the network’s Christmas special, the “Asia’s Songbird” said they have no place to go.

"Oo. Hahaha! Saan ba kami pupunta? May pupuntahan ba kaming iba?" Regine said.

Regine also found this year’s Christmas special as a standout affairs compared to other specials the network staged in the past.

"That is so special, siyempre, nandoon lahat ng artista, ang daming tao, special na special talaga iyon. Plus, you know, iyong mga ganito kasing gatherings, dito mo lang din nakikita iyong ibang artista na hindi mo madalas nakikita, nakakasalamuha, so you get to talk to them lalo na kapag may rehearsal,” she said.

"But this year, parang for me, it’s more intimate. A lot of the numbers are tagos na tagos sa puso, so ayun special pa rin," she added.

Ogie echoed his wife’s sentiment.

"Hindi ko sinasabing mas okay ito kaysa sa malalaking concert, it’s just that I guess, it’s also the year that has been. Itong taong ito ay kakaiba not only because of the pandemic, but because of what we all went through," Ogie said.

Regine joined ABS-CBN in October 2018 in a much-publicized transfer from rival GMA Network

