ICYMI: This â€˜Datiâ€™ Christmas remix now features Gary V alongside Sam Concepcion, Tippy Dos Santos

It’s the collab we never saw coming, with a message we all wanted to hear.
ICYMI: This ‘Dati’ Christmas remix now features Gary V alongside Sam Concepcion, Tippy Dos Santos
(Philstar.com) - December 22, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — It’s the collab we never saw coming, with a message we all wanted to hear.

Sam Concepcion and Tippy Dos Santos are back from their first "Dati" original cover back in 2013. They’re still very, very much vocally in sync in this new "Dati: Maalagang Pasko Remix"—made even more stellar with the addition of the iconic Gary Valenciano.

See for yourself!


It’s like seeing the entire 2020 but in a more ideal scenario: families celebrating Christmas together, posing in their Christmas outfits or in the living room with their lit Christmas trees. Sam and Tippy’s families are there too. (Can you spot them in the photos?)

If you listen to the song closely, you’ll hear some lines swapped with “alaga,” which sums up Panasonic’s message for this Christmas—that families hold on and look forward to the warmth of alaga of their loved ones and be reminded that alaga keeps us connected in the spirit of the holidays.

"Basta’t may alaga, may #MaalagangPasko." Got any Maalagang Pasko stories to share?

 

Learn more about the Maalagang Pasko campaign by heading over to the Panasonic page on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

