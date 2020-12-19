KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Should you tell anyone to break up with partner? Paulo Avelino gives his two cents
Scene from 'Fan Girl' starring Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon.
Antoinette Jadaone via Instagram, screenshot
Should you tell anyone to break up with partner? Paulo Avelino gives his two cents
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino told director Antoinette Jadaone and actor-writer Juan Miguel Severo that they have no right to tell their letter sender to break up with their partner.

In the latest episode of “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast by Tonette and Gege", “Fan Girl” stars Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon were their guests.

In the podcast, a letter sender asked for Antoinette and Juan Miguel's advice who checked her boyfriend’s phone and learned that he had sex with multiple girls during their relationship.

The podcast’s hosts told the letter sender to draw the line and break up with her partner.

Paulo, however, said that he will never tell anyone to break up with their partner because it is their choice.

“Ako never kong sasabihin na break-an mo kasi minsan hindi natin naiintindihan kung paano 'yung pagmamahal ng isang tao eh. Kahit sobrang tanga ng tao pero ipa-realize mo pero 'wag mong sabihang break-an niya,” Paulo said.

Charlie, however, contradicted Paulo’s statement, saying the actor advised her the same last year.

“Ah talaga Pau. Yun kaya ang advice niya sa akin last year. Ayon ang advice mo sa akin,” Charlie said, drawing laughter in the room.

“Kahit naman kayo sabihin niyo sa akin na break-an ko, hindi ko be-break-an 'yan para marealize mo sa sarili mo muna 'yung gusto mo,” Paulo replied.

Antoinette then said that some letter senders are foolish when it comes to love.

“Pero kasi minsan ang mga letter sender natin ay rurok na sila ng katangahan. At itong mga letter sender na 'to hindi nila alam kung gaano sila katanga kaya kailangan may nagsasabi sa kanila. Tayo 'yon, Pau. 'Wag kang ano jan,” Antoinette told Paulo.

“Ito yung point, ipapa-realize mo sa kanila pero wala tayong karapatang sabihin kung titigil sila o ipu-pursue nila. Sila dapat ang mag-decide. Wala kayong karapatang sabihing mag-break sila!” Paulo replied.

Paulo who reiterted his statement drew laughter from Antoinette, Juan Miguel and Charlie.

“Paano 'pag abusive relationship na? Minsan kailangan mo na ring sabihin 'yon,” Juan Miguel told Paulo.

“Pwede mo siyang sabihan but the ultimate decision is hers,” Antoinette added.

“Hindi niyo kasi nararamdaman yung nararamdaman ng tao. Kung ako 'yan hindi e. Mahal na mahal ko yung tao ba't ko hihiwalayan?” Paulo said.

PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sad Christmas in 1942
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 16 hours ago
The Dec. 25, 1942 issue of The Tribune bannered: A Merry Christmas To All. But truth to tell, the day was a sad day for Filipinos....
Entertainment
fbfb
Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapatid TV host Jessy Mendiola revealed that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano have broken up last May but fixed things up that’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
The unsinkable Martin-Pops tandem
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
Through the years, we have been the insatiable witnesses to what has become the most exciting spectator show this side of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Celebrities who took a shot at COVID-19 vaccination
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
COVID-19, you shall not pass!
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
CPP's 'The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2', 'Tuloy Ang Pasko' to be screened at SM MOA drive-in cinema
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 minutes ago
Cultural Center of the Philippines partnered with SM to showcase back-to-back screenings of "The Nutcracker Ballet Act 2"...
Entertainment
fbfb
Elora Espano opens up about her phobias
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 hour ago
Elora Espano used to be deathly afraid of deep water.
Entertainment
fbfb
Judy Anne Santos wins Best Actress at Luna Awards for 'Mindanao'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos won the Best Actress award in the 38th Luna Awards for the movie "Mindanao" on Friday ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Manila says sorry to Willie Revillame after no-show in 'Wowowin'
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate representing Manila, Alexandra Abdon, personally apologized to Kapuso host Willie...
Entertainment
fbfb
The best OPM tunes for your TikTok content
1 day ago
TikTok’s huge music library is part of what makes the app a great platform for creativity. This is because awesome content...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with