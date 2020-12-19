Should you tell anyone to break up with partner? Paulo Avelino gives his two cents

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino told director Antoinette Jadaone and actor-writer Juan Miguel Severo that they have no right to tell their letter sender to break up with their partner.

In the latest episode of “Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast by Tonette and Gege", “Fan Girl” stars Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon were their guests.

In the podcast, a letter sender asked for Antoinette and Juan Miguel's advice who checked her boyfriend’s phone and learned that he had sex with multiple girls during their relationship.

The podcast’s hosts told the letter sender to draw the line and break up with her partner.

Paulo, however, said that he will never tell anyone to break up with their partner because it is their choice.

“Ako never kong sasabihin na break-an mo kasi minsan hindi natin naiintindihan kung paano 'yung pagmamahal ng isang tao eh. Kahit sobrang tanga ng tao pero ipa-realize mo pero 'wag mong sabihang break-an niya,” Paulo said.

Charlie, however, contradicted Paulo’s statement, saying the actor advised her the same last year.

“Ah talaga Pau. Yun kaya ang advice niya sa akin last year. Ayon ang advice mo sa akin,” Charlie said, drawing laughter in the room.

“Kahit naman kayo sabihin niyo sa akin na break-an ko, hindi ko be-break-an 'yan para marealize mo sa sarili mo muna 'yung gusto mo,” Paulo replied.

Antoinette then said that some letter senders are foolish when it comes to love.

“Pero kasi minsan ang mga letter sender natin ay rurok na sila ng katangahan. At itong mga letter sender na 'to hindi nila alam kung gaano sila katanga kaya kailangan may nagsasabi sa kanila. Tayo 'yon, Pau. 'Wag kang ano jan,” Antoinette told Paulo.

“Ito yung point, ipapa-realize mo sa kanila pero wala tayong karapatang sabihin kung titigil sila o ipu-pursue nila. Sila dapat ang mag-decide. Wala kayong karapatang sabihing mag-break sila!” Paulo replied.

Paulo who reiterted his statement drew laughter from Antoinette, Juan Miguel and Charlie.

“Paano 'pag abusive relationship na? Minsan kailangan mo na ring sabihin 'yon,” Juan Miguel told Paulo.

“Pwede mo siyang sabihan but the ultimate decision is hers,” Antoinette added.

“Hindi niyo kasi nararamdaman yung nararamdaman ng tao. Kung ako 'yan hindi e. Mahal na mahal ko yung tao ba't ko hihiwalayan?” Paulo said.