Judy Anne Santos wins Best Actress at Luna Awards for 'Mindanao'
Multi-awarded actress Judy Ann Santos-Agoncillo in the movie "Mindanao".
Screengrab from "Mindanao"
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 3:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos won the Best Actress award in the 38th Luna Awards for the movie "Mindanao" on Friday night. 

The war drama movie bagged majority of the award including Best Picture and Best Director for Brillante Mendoza. The movie also won the Best Musical Scoring, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography. 

“Mindanao” is the country’s entry for the International Feature Film category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

Teen indie actor Jansen Magpusao won the Best Actor award for his role in “John Denver Trending" as a student who was cyberbullied.

Below is the list of the winners:

  • Best Picture: “Mindanao”
  • Best Actor: Jansen Magpusao (John Denver Trending)
  • Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos (Mindanao)
  • Best Director: Brillante Mendoza (Mindanao)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Meryll Soriano (John Denver Trending)
  • Best Supporting Actor: Soliman Cruz (Iska)
  • Best Sound Design: Nicole Amores & RJ Cantos (Cleaners)
  • Best Musical Scoring: Teresa Barrozo (Mindanao)
  • Best Editing: Marya Ignacio (Hello, Love, Goodbye)
  • Best Production Design: Alvin Francisco (Edward)
  • Best Cinematography: Odyssey Flores (Mindanao)
  • Best Screenplay: Honeylyn Joy Alipio (Mindanao)

Special awards: 

  • Lamberto Avellana Memorial Award: German Moreno
  • FPJ Memorial Award: Nick Lizaso

