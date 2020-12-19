KOREAN WAVE
Miss Manila says sorry to Willie Revillame after no-show in 'Wowowin'
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate representing Manila, Alexandra Abdon and Kapuso host Willie Revillame.
Screengrab from Youtube and 'Wowowin' via GMA
Miss Manila says sorry to Willie Revillame after no-show in 'Wowowin'
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 19, 2020 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2020 candidate representing Manila, Alexandra Abdon, personally apologized to Kapuso host Willie Revillame after failing to show up in the Monday episode of "Wowowin." 

During the show's Friday episode, the 25-year-old beauty candidate said she had a shoot last Monday so she couldn't make it to be Willie's co-host. 

"Gusto ko lang din siyempre nag-confirm ako nung Monday, ayan, baka sabihin ng ibang tao medyo nag-aano ako, ayan. So, nag-confirm ako nung Monday. I maybe said yes, or partly said yes, ayan, pero siyempre nag-confirm ako ng madaming tao," Alexandra said. 

"Ayan, mag-a-apologize ako for not showing up last Monday, personally, live dito, maririnig niyong lahat. At Kuya Wil, sorry," she added. 

It will be recalled that the host blasted Miss Manila on air last Monday for backing out last minute. 

"Dapat si Miss Manila guest natin, e, ano raw pala, merong shoot. Wala nang ginawa 'yang mga Miss Universe kundi mag-shoot. E, sorry, hindi ka na namin magi-guest na. Hindi mo kami binigyan ng pagkakataon na makilala at makasama ka," Willie said. 

"Sinabi natin sa kanya nung Friday, ige-guest natin siya.E, nag-commit ka. Sayang, dapat ikaw ang co-host ko, Miss Manila. Isipin mo isang oras at kalahati ka sa TV, di ba? Sandali ka lang sa Miss Universe, talo ka pa, 'di ba? Miss Manila Alex, 'di ba? Di nag-iisip e," he added. 

Willie continued that he is not angry to Alexandra but said she needs to be professional. 

"Hindi ako nagalit. Sabi mo, pupunta ka nung Monday, you have to be professional. 'Pag nag-commit ka... you have to commit. 'Pag sinabi mo... ako 'pag sinabi ko, pupunta ako kahit anong mangyari, gagawa ako ng paraan. Ganun dapat. It’s a commitment," he said. 

"Paano ka paniniwalaan ng tao kung hindi ka nagku-commit? Mag-commit ka tapos 'di mo tutuparin?" he added. 

