'Matches' review: Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys' collab a bit like 'Toxic' hardly using vocals
'90s pop icons Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys.
Released
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2020 - 1:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — It's a bit like "Toxic" gone electronic dance backed up by the smooth vocals of the Backstreet Boys. 

"Matches," the sneaky, surprise collaboration between '90s pop icons Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys was released on December 11 much to the delight of their fans. 

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together,” Britney wrote as caption with a cover photo of the 2020 reissue of her 2016 "Glory" album. The photo features Britney wearing a barely-there, golden one-piece bathing suit lying on a chain atop a sandy coast.

BSB also tweeted about the collab. “What a GLORIOUS day it is … we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!” BSB posted. 

"Matches" has traces of Britney's "Toxic" track for a split second. The song isn't like the '90s kind where a full choreography with all the dancy steps. It is instead more of head-bobbing, foot-thumping and shoulder-shaking track that one can tune in while jogging or doing some running around in the city or in some park after work. It also bare?y utilizes the vocals of Britney and BSB, who both can do more somber pop ballads. It is shorter, too, at just 2 minutes and 52 seconds.

Not all fans are ecstatic about the single though as some were disappointed. 

"You can tell this 'song' was scrapped... Its not good. Very short and pieced together," a certain Billy Ramey wrote on the comments section of Britney's IG post. "LOL Britney herself would've never released this."

Another one posted, "Britney, is this really you?"

But majority were happy as they all agree that their childhood dreams came true. They were also supportive of Britney's music even after two decades of an up-and-down battle for the popstar. 

