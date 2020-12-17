KOREAN WAVE
Kris Aquino recalls horror story after wearing Santa costume 'a la Mariah Carey' for first time
Kris Aquino
Shopee/Released
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 10:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Who would have thought that Kris Aquino would be wearing a Santa outfit for a TV commercial?

Kris confessed that her past endorsements asked her to wear a Santa outfit "like Mariah (Carey)" but they did not succeed. Only Shopee did, and people have been amused watching her dance the last song syndrome-inducing jingle for the online retail store. 

"I thought it was cute and when I showed Bimb (her second son), he said: ‘You’re my mom so you’re cute.’ And I even wore a Santa hat and it was cute because it was off the shoulder. So very Mariah, so pati si Mariah kakabahan na," she enthused, referring to American singer Mariah Carey who is known for several Christmas songs and music videos wearing the said costume. 

While Kris had fun doing the shoot, she developed red spots with blisters after it. 

"My entire body was covered in bruises because my body reacted to the white tulle used in the costume's lining. The reaction was part of my auto-immune disease. So when they removed my outfit after the shoot, I had big red bruises all over my body. That was a Saturday and I have work on Tuesday. So from Saturday to Tuesday, I was really bedridden. There was really no medicine like pain relievers, even paracetamol I can’t take. We were just praying," she told Philstar.com and other media at a recent virtual conference.

Kris eventually recovered from the ordeal and is now looking forward to a fuss-free Christmas with her sons despite the pandemic.

"Everything that happened made us realize to be grateful for blessings and not take them for granted."

