GMA gives Richard Yap a grand welcome
Richard Yap
GMA Artist Center via Instagram
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — Richard Yap is now a Kapuso. On December 16, GMA Network posted a teaser of the transfer at around noon with his initials RY and a blurred photo of the actor. 

At around 2 p.m., GMA officially confirmed the transfer of the 53-year-old actor who rose to fame by playing the romantic lead fondly called "Ser Chief" in ABS-CBN's 2012 hit "Be Careful With My Heart." It ran for two years. 

 

 

Yap signed a management contract with GMA Artist Center on December 16. 

 

 

 

In his exclusive interview with GMANetwork.com, Yap shared his sentiments. 

“I actually can't believe it kasi parang a year ago or a few months ago parang this was not even possible I think. Now that's already here, I'm really grateful for GMA for betting on me na when at this time of pandemic ang daming ibang stations that are letting go of people. There are so many people losing their jobs. I guess I'm just so lucky to be accepted and to be a part of GMA,” he said. 

He also shared that there were offers before but his schedule does not permit him to explore his "curiosity."

He said he is open to doing action and comedy. If he gets the chance to be paired with anyone for a rom-com project, which he is known for, Richard has this to say. 

"Kahit sino naman sa kanila, it's a parang nakakahiya naman kung ako pa pipili," he said. 

He would want to work with Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista, Lovi Poe, Rhian Ramos and Carla Abellana.

Richard also shared that he had a good impression with the network through his friends' experiences. 

“I have friends also in GMA. So, parang I was really curious kasi they were so happy with being a Kapuso. That's what got my interest na parang we could find another na pwede pala nating mapuntahan,” he enthused. 

