Why Bianca feels emotional over the return of PBB

That Toni Gonzaga spiel, “Hello, Philippines, Hello, World!” is once again reverberating all over the country and overseas as well via multiple digital platforms, with the return of Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) now on its ninth season.

Small wonder why Bianca Gonzalez, one of its hosts, is feeling emotional over the return of the reality TV search’s Pinoy version which started airing on the Kapamilya network some 15 years ago. It also became the launching pad to stardom of such former PBB housemates as Kim Chiu, Gerald Anderson, Robi Domingo, Melason of Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco, and more.

According to Bianca, the airing of the new season dubbed as Pinoy Big Brother: Connect, is “something we all never imagined would happen after a year like 2020.” She couldn’t control her emotion while recalling the first time she passed by the PBB House with all of its lights switched off. It was the time when almost all Kapamilya — stars, staff and supporters — were rallying in front of the ABS-CBN gate and standing up against the closure of the network.

“I remember this so vividly nung nangyari ang nangyari sa ABS, nagkita-kita kami nila Melai and Robi doon and I remember driving by the PBB House, I felt like this is our second home at hindi na magbubukas ulit. I truly felt heavy that time. And so, when this happened (the new season), and I was talking to Robi about it, grabe ‘yung ginhawa, grabe ‘yung hope na nabigay.”

She continued, “Even though the set-up is designed for the new normal, I hope everyone could join us. The entire team is giving their very best to give hope, happiness and inspiration to everyone. It was so heartwarming to see the production staff back again, doing shifts for the show. They were part of the retrenchment months ago and they are now back because PBB is back.”

The Asian Artists Agency, Inc. talent also believes that the return of PBB brings nothing but positive vibes with the housemates who will keep viewers here and abroad connected through their stories.

ABS-CBN and Kumu have teamed up to bring viewers a unique experience in PBB Connect where they can stay connected with the show 24/7 through the variety of content it offers on multiple media platforms like fun livestream shows with the hosts. Viewers can also catch the exclusive 24/7 livestream of PBB Connect on Kumu.

Toni hosts the show on the primetime slot on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live and iWant TFC while Bianca and Robi bond with viewers on the Kumunect Tayo on Kumu. Melai, on the other hand, leads Kumunect Tayo in the afternoon while Kim Chiu delivers juicy details during special Big Brother events. New host Richard Juan gives updates on PBB’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Bianca readily admitted that this season’s housemates won’t experience meeting their supporters outside the PBB House who are ready to give a warm welcome, a rousing send-off during eviction nights and wild cheers in the final’s night due to the pandemic. “Sobrang nakaka-miss ‘yun but we will still do our very best to give the warmth in bringing them inside the house and welcoming them back to the outside world.”

Meanwhile, Big Brother has started to reveal the identities of 14 housemates, who were chosen from the over 177,000 hopefuls who auditioned from around the world via Kumu. All official housemates passed their medical, psychological and COVID-19 tests to ensure their safety.