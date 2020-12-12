Isabelle Daza expecting her second child with husband Andrien Semblat

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Isabelle Daza revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrien Semblat.

In her Instagram account, Isabelle posted a photo of her wearing a maternity legging she sells, which showed her baby bump.

“We wanted to create a maternity legging that was inclusive of all lifestyles (even lying on the couch) at an approachable price,” she wrote.

“btw 21 weeks today,” she added.

Celebrities such as Ellen Adarna, Iya Villania, Jessy Mendiola, Coleen Garcia, Maxene Magalona commented on Isabelle’s post, saying their congratulations.

"Yaaaaaaaaay!!! More babies!!!! Congratulations," Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla wrote.

"Can’t wait to meet baby semblat number 2!!!!!!" Raymond Gutierrez wrote.

Isabelle and Andrien got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018.