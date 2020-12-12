Ben&Ben announces 'dream collab' with KathNiel

MANILA, Philippines — OPM band Ben&Ben announced its dream collaboration with Kapamilya love team Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo for its upcoming music video “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” with Juan Miguel Severo writing its story.

In its official social media accounts, the band posted a photo of them with the KathNiel love team and Juan Miguel.

OFFICIAL TEASER POSTER Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay MV Kathniel x Ben&Ben x Juan Miguel Severo #SaSusunodNaHabangBuhayMVPoster Posted by Ben&Ben on Friday, 11 December 2020

“Dream collab. a Kathniel x Ben&Ben MV. Story by Juan Miguel Severo. Directed by Jorel Lising. Comes out next week,” Ben&Ben wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Juan Miguel revealed that the music video will be a short film.

“For this music video, gusto sana ng Ben&Ben na hindi siya parang music video kung hindi parang short film. Basically, this is a short film na gamit yung music ng Ben&Ben,” Juan Miguel said.

“Yung inspiratation ay yung kanta mismo. Mahilig ako sa death eh. Di ba yung ‘Hintayan ng Langit?’ Mahilig ako sa love stories that transcends a life time. So ganon yung idea,” he added.

The spoken word artist also said that the collaboration between the artists enhanced the performance of each other making the music video perfect for their fans.

“Ang ganda na ng music ng Ben&Ben tapos sasamahan mo pa ng chemistry ng KathNiel so feeling ko na-enhance ng isa't-isat yung performance nila. Na-enhance ng Ben&Ben ang performance ng Kathniel, na-enhance naman ng KathNiel yung bigat ng music ng Ben&Ben,” he said.

When asked how this collaboration pushed through, Juan Miguel said Ben&Ben keyboardist Pat Lasaten was the musical scorer of his BL series “Gaya sa Pelikula” so the band asked him if he could write a story for their video.

“Si Pat Lasaten ang musical scorer ng ‘Gaya Sa Pelikula’ so may contact na ko sa Ben&Ben nong kinuha ko si Pat. Nong nagsho-shoot pa lang kami ng ‘GSP’ tinanong na nila ko kasi nga gusto nila ng music video na parang short film tapos kung interesado ba kong isulat. Sabi ko, ‘game,’” he said.

“Tapos gusto nilang kunin ang KathNiel. The day na nabanggit ni Pat sa akin yun, sakto tumawag sa akin ang KathNiel sa set. Nag-video call kami tapos ni-bring up ko na. Ni-match made in heaven ko na sila. Diretdiretso na yon,” he added.