KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ben&Ben announces 'dream collab' with KathNiel
KathNiel at the 2017 Star Magic Ball
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file
Ben&Ben announces 'dream collab' with KathNiel
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 12, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — OPM band Ben&Ben announced its dream collaboration with Kapamilya love team Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo for its upcoming music video “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay,” with Juan Miguel Severo writing its story.

In its official social media accounts, the band posted a photo of them with the KathNiel love team and Juan Miguel.

OFFICIAL TEASER POSTER Sa Susunod Na Habang Buhay MV Kathniel x Ben&Ben x Juan Miguel Severo #SaSusunodNaHabangBuhayMVPoster

Posted by Ben&Ben on Friday, 11 December 2020

“Dream collab. a Kathniel x Ben&Ben MV. Story by Juan Miguel Severo. Directed by Jorel Lising. Comes out next week,” Ben&Ben wrote.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Juan Miguel revealed that the music video will be a short film.

“For this music video, gusto sana ng Ben&Ben na hindi siya parang music video kung hindi parang short film. Basically, this is a short film na gamit yung music ng Ben&Ben,” Juan Miguel said.  

“Yung inspiratation ay yung kanta mismo. Mahilig ako sa death eh. Di ba yung ‘Hintayan ng Langit?’ Mahilig ako sa love stories that transcends a life time. So ganon yung idea,” he added.

The spoken word artist also said that the collaboration between the artists enhanced the performance of each other making the music video perfect for their fans.

“Ang ganda na ng music ng Ben&Ben tapos sasamahan mo pa ng chemistry ng KathNiel so feeling ko na-enhance ng isa't-isat yung performance nila. Na-enhance ng Ben&Ben ang performance ng Kathniel, na-enhance naman ng KathNiel yung bigat ng music ng Ben&Ben,” he said.

When asked how this collaboration pushed through, Juan Miguel said Ben&Ben keyboardist Pat Lasaten was the musical scorer of his BL series “Gaya sa Pelikula” so the band asked him if he could write a story for their video.

“Si Pat Lasaten ang musical scorer ng ‘Gaya Sa Pelikula’ so may contact na ko sa Ben&Ben nong kinuha ko si Pat. Nong nagsho-shoot pa lang kami ng ‘GSP’ tinanong na nila ko kasi nga gusto nila ng music video na parang short film tapos kung interesado ba kong isulat. Sabi ko, ‘game,’” he said.  

“Tapos gusto nilang kunin ang KathNiel. The day na nabanggit ni Pat sa akin yun, sakto tumawag sa akin ang KathNiel sa set. Nag-video call kami tapos ni-bring up ko na. Ni-match made in heaven ko na sila. Diretdiretso na yon,” he added.

DANIEL PADILLA KATHRYN BERNARDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN restores long-time shows
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
An ABS-CBN employee revealed that some of the retrenched workers are now coming back to work with the Kapamilya network.
Entertainment
fbfb
Carlos Agassi, Nikki Valdez rushed to hospital for separate accidents
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
He reminded everyone to stay safe and always be thankful — wherever they are, even if they are just at home.
Entertainment
fbfb
Honestly now, are they Takusa?
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
There’s only one comedy among the 10 official entries in the first ever (no choice, really!) virtual Metro Manila Film...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ben&Ben announces 'dream collab' with KathNiel
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
OPM band Ben&Ben announced its dream collaboration with Kapamilya love team Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo for its upcoming...
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo would love to do a project with girlfriend Maine
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In a heart-warming PDA that thrilled fans, Maine Mendoza was the first to congratulate her boyfriend Arjo Atayde when Arjo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
#JessGotLucky: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are engaged
41 minutes ago
She said "yes."
Entertainment
fbfb
Manila Encore for Brioni
By Danny Dolor | 14 hours ago
The Fashion House of Brioni, an Italian menswear brand, was founded in Rome shortly after World War II, 1945.
Entertainment
fbfb
Mylene on acting in the new normal
By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
Mylene Dizon is one reliable actress, who can essay bida, kontrabida and bida-kontrabida roles in mainstream and independent...
Entertainment
fbfb
Wishes, surprises: How stars will celebrate Christmas amid pandemic
19 hours ago
Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres, who just gave SUV to Pinay nurse, reveals she has COVID-19
1 day ago
"It's just amazing what you're doing," Ellen told Roz.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with