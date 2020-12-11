KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Ellen DeGeneres, who just gave SUV to Pinay nurse, reveals she has COVID-19
In this file photo taken on January 05, 2020, US actress Portia de Rossi (L) and US comedian Ellen DeGeneres arrive for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19, she said on December 10, 2020, joining the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus as it has spread around the world. "I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," DeGeneres said on Instagram. "Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified."
AFP/Valerie Macon
Ellen DeGeneres, who just gave SUV to Pinay nurse, reveals she has COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tested positive for COVID-19, she said Thursday, joining the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus as it has spread around the world.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now," DeGeneres said on Instagram.

 

 

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified."

Her announcement came after another post about her new YouTube video showing her delivering a brand new Hyundai Palisade Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) to a Filipina COVID-19 frontliner in Los Angeles, California.

 

 

The video was posted on her YouTube channel last December 9.

 

 

The Filipino-American nurse, Flor Maylyn Roz, takes care of COVID-19 patients in a local hospital.

“I became a nurse (because) since I was a kid, I have loved helping people. The pandemic has changed everything. People who are sick, since they cannot be visited by their families, I will be the one who’s gonna be by their side and let them know that there is this person who loves them,” Roz, who lives with husband Rowin and their two-year-old son Grey, said in Ellen's video.

“It’s been hard and I haven’t been home for months because I work with COVID patients and it’s just heartbreaking not to see your family. But I can’t do anything but be strong for them."

Roz got COVID-19 last March, which prompted her to stop working for months.

“Right now, me and my husband share a car. If I don’t have the car, I sometimes ask my co-workers to pick me up and I walk. Or sometimes I take Uber,” she shared.

"I'm so honored just being there for people who I take care of," she said of her life as frontliner.

"It's just amazing what you're doing," Ellen told Roz. "Just know how much we love you and appreciate you when you're exhausted and when there's time that you could barely go on anymore, just remember how many people love you and how many people are so grateful for you."

Related: Ellen gifts Pinay nurse with new SUV

In September, DeGeneres opened the new season of her show with an apology that addressed highly publicized allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

DeGeneres, 62, made waves in 1997 after becoming one of the first television stars to publicly come out as gay, which she did while starring in the sitcom "Ellen."

The United States is struggling to quell the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 15 million confirmed cases and 290,000 deaths.

Madonna, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Amitabh Bachchan are among those in the entertainment business to have reported they have had COVID-19. — Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, with reports from Agence France-Presse

RELATED: From Ellen DeGeneres to Ellen Adarna: What stars are doing while on quarantine

COVID-19 ELLEN DEGENERES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN restores long-time shows
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
An ABS-CBN employee revealed that some of the retrenched workers are now coming back to work with the Kapamilya network.
Entertainment
fbfb
Carlos Agassi, Nikki Valdez rushed to hospital for separate accidents
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
He reminded everyone to stay safe and always be thankful — wherever they are, even if they are just at home.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Nakapagpakain siya ng 8K people': Kim Chiu explains why 'Bawal Lumabas' made her cry
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu explained why she became emotional upon learning that her viral “Bawal Lumabas”...
Entertainment
fbfb
G or C? Netizens debate over meaning of Julia Barretto's necklace pendant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“OMG yung pendant. I’m so kilig eeeee. Hahaha. Love love love."
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Kim Chiu stays with Star Magic despite 'big offers' to move
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu renewed her exclusive contract as a Star Magic talent last week.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Jameson & Joao find roles in Lockdown Romance relatable
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
No second thought at all when Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia were offered Star Cinema’s My Lockdown Romance, yet...
Entertainment
fbfb
My Lockdown Romance: A welcome addition to the local BL scene
By Boy Abunda | 1 day ago
Admit it, Pinoy-flavored Boys’ Love has gone stratospheric that it is now dominating the content of series product...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Columbus brings Harry Potter ‘scale’ to The Christmas Chronicles 2
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Filmmaker Chris Columbus said that he treated The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two with the same respect, integrity and scale...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yoko Ono urges gun control on 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death
2 days ago
John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of the legendary musician's shock murder with a call for...
Entertainment
fbfb
TikTok cop on duty
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
Body Talk with PO1 Lucky Galang who lives up to his name by dabbling in various activities
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with