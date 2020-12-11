KOREAN WAVE
Maine Mendoza inspires Arjo Atayde to go on after suffering 'massive damage' from showbiz
Maine Mendoza inspires Arjo Atayde to go on after suffering ‘massive damage’ from showbiz
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 11, 2020 - 10:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Arjo Atayde almost quit showbiz because of the “massive damage” it has done not only to him but also to “a lot of people.”

The Kapamilya actor admitted this without going into details during a virtual press conference last Tuesday.

"Given all that has happened, it's affected me so much that I was just like, 'You know what, I'm out. I don't like it anymore. I don't want to do showbiz because of this damage they've done.' It was massive damage not only to me, but to a lot of people... I was just so affected that I wanted to quit," he said.

His mom, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez, confirmed this, saying in a video message presented during the event that two months ago, Arjo wanted to bid showbiz goodbye because he is tired.

“Sinabi mo sa akin, 'Ma, stop na ako sa pag-arte, ayoko na, pagod na ako.' Ang dami mong pangamba sa sarili mo, ang dami mong questions, 'nak, na alam mo 'yun, hindi ko rin masagot. O may nasagot man ako pero wala eh," Sanchez said.

"Sabi mo magpo-produce ka na lang, ayaw mo kitang sabihan noon anak na, 'Huwag kang mag-quit ng pag-arte, anak, kasi ito 'yung mundo mo.' Pero buhay mo 'yan eh, desisyon mo 'yan. Hindi kita puwedeng pakialaman.”

But everything changed when Arjo won the Best Actor award at the recent Asian Academy Creative Awards, making him the first Filipino to achieve the feat.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Sylvia said she’s proud of her son for winning the award and that the honor is proof that Arjo deserves to stay in showbiz.

 

 

“Sa lahat ng mga tanong mo, pagdadalawang isip at pangamba, ito ang eksaktong sagot anak!! Ito ang mundo mo. Dito ka nararapat!!!” Sylvia said.

“Super super Proud of you Juan Carlos Campo Atayde!!!” she added.

The veteran actress vowed that the whole family will support Arjo.

“Walang kasing sarap ang naging kapalit ng lahat ng hirap, kabiguan at pasakit sayo. Abutin mo ang lahat ng gusto mo at dito lng ako mga kapatid mo at daddy mo na aagapay sayo kasama ng mga dasal ng buong pamilya at ng mga taong may tiwala, nagtiwala at nagmamahal syo, at salamat sa lahat ng mga nagmahal at nagtiwala sayo,” she said.

“Salamat sa pagiging Pag asa, Ligaya at Liwanag naming lahat. Kaka proud ka!!! A well-earned merit for a gifted performer. You really deserve it nak. Embrace it. Own it. Take care of it and Use it but don't forget to stay humble and always keep your feet on the ground.”

During the virtual media conference, Arjo dedicated his achievement to his girlfriend Maine Mendoza, saying that she is among his inspirations to move forward.

“I’m very happy and blessed. She knows naman what I have to say. I’ve just dedicated this for her. She’s an inspiration to me, she’s my cohort and I’m happy,” Arjo said.

Instead of quitting, he now even looks forward to working with Maine.

"Anything, just something different," he said when asked what his dream project with Maine is.

“Kahit ano po, basta makatrabaho ko siya and something that we would both enjoy and present something new.”

