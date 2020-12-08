'John Lloyd left the group': Ellen Adarna reveals Elias thinks Piolo Pascual is his dad

MANILA, Philippines — On-leave model and actress Ellen Adarna burst into laughter after her son Elias told her who is his father.

In her Instagram stories from Sunday until yesterday, Ellen posted a video of Elias asking him, "What's your papa's name?"

Ellen Adarna via Instagram Screenshots of Ellen Adarna's Instagram stories

"Piolo," Elias answered.

Ellen asked Elias the same question to get the correct answer but Elias was firm with his response.

"Papa P," he said.

Ellen tagged Piolo Pascual in the post, adding laughing emojis.

"Ginoo ko lol. Hala papa p! Ikaw daw ang ama loooll @piolo_pascual," Ellen wrote.

In another IG story, Ellen wrote: "John Lloyd left the Group Chat."

Ellen said recently that she is a hands-on mother. She has a co-parenting setup with former partner John Lloyd Cruz, with Elias staying twice a week with his father while spending the remaining days with the actress.

Piolo and John Lloyd are good friends and even exchange stories about fatherhood.

