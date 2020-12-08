KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Very happy and blessed': Arjo Atayde dedicates Asian Best Actor award to Maine Mendoza
Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde together with girlfriend Kapuso TV host and actress Maine Mendoza.
Arjo Atayde via Instagram
'Very happy and blessed': Arjo Atayde dedicates Asian Best Actor award to Maine Mendoza
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde dedicated his Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor award to girlfriend Maine Mendoza.

In a digital press conference today, Arjo said he’s happy for the overwhelming support of the Kapuso host and actress.

“I’m very happy and blessed. She knows naman what I have to say. I’ve just dedicated this for her. She’s an inspiration to me, she’s my cohort and I’m happy,” Arjo said.

Maine recently said that she is Arjo's "biggest fan" after Arjo became the first Filipino to win the prestigious award.

"Waaaaahhhh well-deserved!!!!! Wooot wooot congratulations, @AtaydeArjo!!!! Biggest fan," Maine wrote on her Twitter account.

Related: 'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Besides his girlfriend and family, Arjo said he dedicates the award to the people who helped him along the way in his career.

“Beside my family, besides my girlfriend, (this award is for) everyone who believes in me from the start. Each and everyone who helped me along the way, every actor along the way. My journey to this has been a factor on why I learned and whatever the arts toward me, the way they show their brilliance on camera, it helped me, I learned,” Arjo said.

“I dedicate this to ABS-CBN, Dreamscape, creative department, Star Magic family, everyone. It's too many to mention, just everyone who believed in me, they know who they are. I’m very thankful,” he added.

Arjo's performance in "Bagman" won over China's Luo Jin for "Royal Nirvana," Hong Kong's Anthony Wong for "The Republic," India's Manoj Bajpayee for "The Family Man," Indonesia's Miller Khan for "Assalamualaikum Calon Imam," Malaysia's Bront Palarae for "The Bridge Season 2," Myanmar's Kha Ra for "Spirit of Fight (Season 2)," Singapore's Zhang Yao Dong for "Daybreak," Taiwan's Ching-Ting Hsia for "The Story of Three Springs," and Thailand's Prin Suparat for "My Husband in Law."

ARJO ATAYDE MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Why Kim Chiu stays with Star Magic despite 'big offers' to move
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu renewed her exclusive contract as a Star Magic talent last week.
Entertainment
fbfb
Paulo Avelino reveals indecent proposals from real fan girls
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
When asked how he handles obsessive fans, Paulo said he shows to them that he’s also human.
Entertainment
fbfb
A decade’s worth of Alden Richards
By Angel Javier-Cruz | 14 hours ago
To say that Alden Richards is unstoppable is an understatement.
Entertainment
fbfb
Enchong Dee renews Star Magic contract, rejects offers to move
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee renewed his exclusive contract with Star Magic last week.
Entertainment
fbfb
The Return of the Native
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
He was sorely missed during his almost three-year (self-imposed) absence from showbiz.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'John Lloyd left the group': Ellen Adarna reveals Elias thinks Piolo Pascual is his dad
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 minutes ago
On-leave model and actress Ellen Adarna burst into laughter after her son Elias told her who is his father.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Joseph Marco stays with Star Magic despite having international career
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actor Joseph Marco has renewed his contract with ABS-CBN. In a virtual press conference, Joseph said this year’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Alden Richards bares his 'reality' if he's not in showbiz
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Alden confessed that he never thought he would last 10 years in show business. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Rep. Lito: Industry needs gov’t help
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
The prospects for the movie industry look as dark as the heavy clouds that forebode a supertyphoon.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn are ‘couple goals’ in The Christmas Chronicles 2
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are coming to town via Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, and playing the “iconic”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with