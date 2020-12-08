'Very happy and blessed': Arjo Atayde dedicates Asian Best Actor award to Maine Mendoza

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Arjo Atayde dedicated his Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor award to girlfriend Maine Mendoza.

In a digital press conference today, Arjo said he’s happy for the overwhelming support of the Kapuso host and actress.

“I’m very happy and blessed. She knows naman what I have to say. I’ve just dedicated this for her. She’s an inspiration to me, she’s my cohort and I’m happy,” Arjo said.

Maine recently said that she is Arjo's "biggest fan" after Arjo became the first Filipino to win the prestigious award.

"Waaaaahhhh well-deserved!!!!! Wooot wooot congratulations, @AtaydeArjo!!!! Biggest fan," Maine wrote on her Twitter account.

Related: 'Biggest fan' Maine Mendoza congratulates Arjo Atayde for winning best actor at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Besides his girlfriend and family, Arjo said he dedicates the award to the people who helped him along the way in his career.

“Beside my family, besides my girlfriend, (this award is for) everyone who believes in me from the start. Each and everyone who helped me along the way, every actor along the way. My journey to this has been a factor on why I learned and whatever the arts toward me, the way they show their brilliance on camera, it helped me, I learned,” Arjo said.

“I dedicate this to ABS-CBN, Dreamscape, creative department, Star Magic family, everyone. It's too many to mention, just everyone who believed in me, they know who they are. I’m very thankful,” he added.

Arjo's performance in "Bagman" won over China's Luo Jin for "Royal Nirvana," Hong Kong's Anthony Wong for "The Republic," India's Manoj Bajpayee for "The Family Man," Indonesia's Miller Khan for "Assalamualaikum Calon Imam," Malaysia's Bront Palarae for "The Bridge Season 2," Myanmar's Kha Ra for "Spirit of Fight (Season 2)," Singapore's Zhang Yao Dong for "Daybreak," Taiwan's Ching-Ting Hsia for "The Story of Three Springs," and Thailand's Prin Suparat for "My Husband in Law."