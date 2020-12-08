KOREAN WAVE
Alden Richards bares his 'reality' if he's not in showbiz
Alden Richards in 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'
ABS-CBN/Released
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - December 8, 2020 - 1:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Can you imagine Alden Richards as a pilot or as a manager in a restaurant or hotel? 

According to the Kapuso star, if he is not a showbiz personality, he might have finished his studies to become a pilot or as a hotel or restaurant manager 10 years ago.

“Pilot, siguro, kung may pambayad ng tuition before I started (with showbiz)," he shared in a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com courtesy of McDonald’s Philippines.

"But really siguro, I would pursue my schooling as a business student and then maybe, a manager in a restaurant or hotel, siguro andun ‘yung path ko."

Alden confessed that he never thought he would last 10 years in show business. 

“Ten years is a long time. Nagulat na rin ako na that I reached that far. Parang looking back, parang kailan lang ako nag-start. But really, time flies when you’re having fun.”

Tonight, Alden is set to mark his 10th showbiz anniversary with what is believed to be the first ever virtual reality concert in the Philippines, "Alden’s Reality (AR)."

The multimedia star will utilize the cutting-edge technology of a virtual reality to bring himself closer to his fans.

Since it will be online, concert-goers from all over the world can enjoy a night full of energetic and powerful performances in a one-of-a-kind viewing experience produced by Synergy: A GMA Collaboration.

In his 10 years in showbiz, the McDonald’s Philippines brand ambassador said the greatest lesson he got so far was to treasure people who have been with him from the start. 

“Never forget them, never forget to acknowledge them. Always be grateful. Always keep on improving yourself no matter how many successful moments you’ve had already.”

Most importantly, he stays grounded by holding on to his faith all these years.

“Kasi feeling ko that’s the death of an artist, when you realize that parang ikaw na lang ‘yung magaling. Wala nang pupuntahan ‘yun. So always work hard. Keep the faith! That’s number one.”

He assured his fans that he will try to keep his career afloat for as far as he could as he sees himself still in showbiz for the next decade or more.

“Siguro I’d still be here in the industry because I love what I’m doing. I love inspiring people. Marami pa tayong gustong marating.”

