Enchong Dee renews Star Magic contract, rejects offers to move

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee renewed his exclusive contract with Star Magic last week.

In a virtual press conference with Philstar.com and other media, Enchong said he’s thankful for the network for giving him a contract despite the pandemic and the shutdown.

“Iba kasi of course because of the protocols. Dati after signing magyayakapan kayo, it’s something that very innate in Filipino culture na 'pag masaya kayo magyayakapan kayo, beso. I think ayon lang 'yung pinaka different pero siyempre ang laki ng pagpapasalamat ko. Dahil ito na naman, may bagong yugto dahil pinagkatiwalaan ka ng buong network mo for another contract so puro pagpapasalamat lang,” Enchong said.

The actor disclosed that he never thought of transferring to another network because of the pandemic and the shutdown.

“It was never a thought, hindi dumating sa akin 'yung pagdadalawang isip even when everything that's going on with the pandemic and the shutdown, never ko siyang inisip. It’s my home,” he said.

The actor will star in an upcoming inspirational series titled “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” with Gold Squad member Andrea Brillantes, who also renewed her Star Magic contract alongside Enchong.

Joining them are the other Gold Squad artists namely Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin.

