Paulo Avelino reveals indecent proposals from real fan girls

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino admitted that he’s receiving indecent proposals from his fans.

In a virtual press conference early today for his upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2020 entry “Fan Girl,” Paulo revealed that he’s been receiving not only invitations for dates, but also nude photos from his fans.

“Sa mga rare times na nagbubukas ako ng DMs (direct messages), may mga ilan-ilan. Syempre di mo na lang rereplayan. Minsan may mga nagsesend din ng mga hubad na picture. Minsan nakakaawa rin. Pano 'pag napunta sa maling tao 'yung mga picture at kinalat 'yun?” he pointed out.

He then advised fans to limit their idolatry and instead focus on exceling in their lives.

“'Yun din pinagprepray ko sa mga fan boys and fan girls. Limitahan n'yo lang. Kung na-inspire namin kayo, na-entertain kayo, gamitin n'yo para mag-excel sa buhay o trabaho, 'pero 'wag sa point na gagawin mong buhay 'yung pag-follow,” he said.

When asked how he handles obsessive fans, Paulo said he shows to them that he’s also human.

“One way is to make them feel grounded. Ipakita mo na tao ka rin, gumagawa ka ng natural na bagay para ma-ground sila sa reality,” he said.

Avelino stars in the Black Sheep film “Fan Girl,” the first he starred in as himself, with Charlie Dizon in the titular role. It had its world premiere at the Tokyo International Film Festival from October 31 to November 9, the only Filipino film in Tokyo Premiere 2020 section.

