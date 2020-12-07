KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: Charlie Dizon shares journey from Paulo Avelino's 'extra' to leading lady
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 11:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Charlie Dizon admitted that she got star-struck upon meeting “Fan Girl” co-star Paulo Avelino.

In a recent exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Charlie confessed that she was shy with Paulo because she was a real fan of the actor.

“Noong first time ko pong na-meet si Pau sobrang hiyang-hiya po ako. Nakasama ko po siya dati sa mga endorsement, extra po ako sa commercial niya. 'Pag nakikita ko po kasi siya before nagpapapicture po talaga ko,” Charlie said.

The young star also revealed that part of director Antoinette Jadaone’s training was for them not to talk on the set of the movie to retain the awkwardness for an effective acting. 

“Nong pina-meet siya sa akin ni Direk Tonette sobrang hiyang-hiya po ako no'n kasi kasama po sa process yung hindi kami pwedeng mag-usap kasi para ma-maintain po 'yung awkwardness sa fan and idol para makatotohanan po talaga,” she shared.

“Sobrang effective po siya kasi parang 'yung mga first parts po kasi ng movie dapat nga fan na fan, so hindi kami nag-uusap at all. Siguro po nakapag-usap na lang kami no'ng pa-end na or mga half pa-end na so do'n lang kami nakapag-usap ni Pau,” she added.

Charlie is thankful that Paulo guided her throughout the film's shooting.

“Sobrang helpful po niya. Ang dami niyang na-share sa akin na makakatulong sa acting and very gentleman. Masasabi ko pong ginuide niya ko sa mga eksena,” she said. 

“Fan Girl” is now part of the official Metro Manila Film Festival lineup after being screened in various film festivals abroad.

