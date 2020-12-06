KOREAN WAVE
Lav wants no other actor for Servando but John Lloyd
Lav Diaz
STAR/ File
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2020 - 12:00am

Did you know that years back when Lav Diaz thought of doing a movie based on Ricky Lee’s novel Servando Magdamag, he had no other actor in mind but John Lloyd Cruz?

“That was what Lav told me,” said Ricky. “John Lloyd is perfect for the role.”

According to Ricky, the novel is loosely based on a short story he wrote in college in 1970 that won the Palanca first prize. It is about agrarian unrest and the cycle of violence in the history of the Philippines. Servando Magdamag is the son of a landlord confronted with the grim realities surrounding his identity.

“From the little I’ve seen on the set,” noted Ricky, “John Loyd was very good. Sobrang challenging at kakaiba ang role niya dito. Well, John Lloyd has always been good naman.”

During this pandemic, Ricky has been very productive, forced as he is to stay home, unlike pre-pandemic when he was always out.

“Now, I have all the time. I was able to finish five scripts and I conduct online workshops. The advantage is that I am able to have participants from as far as Dubai, Poland, Singapore and South Korea aside from those coming from Mindanao and the Visayas.”

He is also working on a novel (Part 2 of Para Kay B) and the first part of his memoir which is almost done, to be published end of this year.

“The first part of my memoir is mostly inspirational muna, in the vein of my Commencement Speech at the PUP two years ago when they gave me a doctorate. Wala munang tell-all, hahaha!!!”

His other book, Kulang Na Silya At Iba Pang Kwentong Buhay (Essays on Life and Writing), is coming out on Wednesday, Dec. 9,

His dream book?

“I’ve already talked to a publishing house which is publishing almost all of my screenplays. Madami akong dream books! Trip to Quiapo Part 2, graphic novel ng Si Amapola Sa 65 na Kabanata and a biography of Nora Aunor.”

