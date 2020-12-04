WATCH: Duterte encourages Pinoys to watch MMFF movies online

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte encourages Filipinos from all over the world to patronize locally produced films by supporting the 46th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) via UPSTREAM in partnership with GMovies, which will take place as scheduled this Christmas season. The MMFF opens on Christmas Day, December 25, until January 21, 2021.

“This annual tradition, which began in 1975, has given the Filipino audience a time to enjoy the holidays with your families and friends at the cinemas. It is also the pioneer and foremost industry event that showcases the best Filipino filmmaking and how it compares to the rest of the world. Throughout its illustrious history, the MMFF has given us memorable films that convey the richness of our culture and heritage. This year, festival entries will be shown online so that you can see them with your families in the safety of our homes. May this festival be a beacon of hope for advancement of Philippine cinema,” said Duterte in his video address.

“We are grateful to MMFF for allowing us to recreate this well loved Christmas tradition of enjoying the MMFF films. Now, all Filipinos can watch this exciting MMFF lineup on a platform that revitalizes the local film industry,” said Albert de Larrazabal, Globe’s Chief Commercial Officer. — Video from RTV Malacanang via YouTube

