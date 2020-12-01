Maris Racal willing to be John Lloyd Cruz's next girlfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ruffa Gutierrez drew laughter after answering if she would rather date or befriend on-leave Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz.

In a viral video that recently circulated online, Maris Racal, Pooh and others were playing “Totrapahin o Jojowain” when a photo of John Lloyd came next in the list.

Maris said she was will willing date John Lloyd while Pooh said he will befriend him.

“Jinowa ko nay an eh!” Ruffa answered, drawing laughter and cheers from the group.

It can be recalled that Ruffa and John Lloyd worked together in the 2008 Kapamilya teleserye "I Love Betty La Fea," and admitted back then that they dated for a while.

“Alam na ng mga tao kung ano ang totoo with regard doon sa inamin din niya na we had a special relationship. Sobrang shocked ako. I wasn’t expecting him to say that kasi ang usapan namin from the very beginning na not to talk about it… Pinag-usapan namin na sikreto ito,” she said back then when John Lloyd admitted their relationship.

Maris stars in “Boyette: Not a Girl Yet,” which now streams worldwide for only P150 through KTX.ph (ktx.ph), Iwant TFC(tfc.tv), IPTV, Cignal PPV (my.cignal.tv) and Sky Cable PPV (mysky.com.ph).

