'Free ako': Kris Bernal explains teleserye with TV5

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kris Bernal clarified that her home network GMA-7 did not give her an exclusive contract, explaining why she has a teleserye with TV5.

In her virtual press conference as the new talent of Cornerstone Entertainment, Kris said her exclusive contract with the Kapuso channel did not push through because of the coronavirus pandemic so she has a chance to work with other network.

“Nag-expire yung contract ko with the network. Yung time na ire-renew ako, siguro because of pandemic din kaya nagkaroon ng issues sa renewal. But then hindi ako nagkaroon ng exclusive contract with them, nagkaroon ako ng chance to work with different networks, lahat po ay pinaalam ko,” Kris said.

“Since free ako, nakikita nila ko sa ibang networks but it doesn’t mean na exclusive talent ako ng TV5. Kahit nasa TV5 ako, hindi ako property o hindi ako hawak ng TV5 kaya pwede pa rin akong lumabas sa GMA, sa ibang channels kasi nga hindi ako exclusive with any network,” she added.

Spending her first 13 years with GMA, Kris said she would sign with the network any time if given a chance.

“Of course pag mayron silang offer, pipirma ko sa GMA but habang wala pa silang offer, magtatrabaho po ako sa iba. Alam naman po nila 'yon so wala akong isyu with my bosses sa GMA. Kasi may naririnig na ko na attitude na daw ako, nagpapataas ako ng presyo, wala pong ganon. Ang talagang isyu lang ay hindi ako nabigyan ng exclusive contract so libre akong magtrabaho,” she said.

The actress also admitted that she felt sad for not being signed by the network but she needs to move on.

“Totoo na na-depress ako, nalungkot talaga ko. Kasi after so long exclusive contract ako ng GMA, talent nila ko for so long. Sa tagal kong nagtrabaho sa GMA, 13 years ako sa kanila, pero sa mga ganitong isyu at nasa gitna tayo ng pandemic so just accept na lang kung ano ang maibibigay sayo at hindi maibibigay sayo,” she said.