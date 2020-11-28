Online petitionÂ to remove Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2'Â gets over 1.5M signatures

Online petition to remove Amber Heard from 'Aquaman 2' gets over 1.5M signatures

MANILA, Philippines — More than 1.5 million netizens have signed on a petition calling for the removal of Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard from "Aquaman 2".

The Change.org petition, which was addressed to Warner Bros and DC Entertainment, described Amber as a "known and proven domestic abuser."

"Men are victims of domestic abuse, just like women. This must be recognized, and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry," reads the petition initiated by Jeanne Larson.

"Do the right thing. Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2," it adds.

Johnny vehemently rejects accusations he hurt Amber while battling a drug addiction over a three-year span that ended with her 2016 decision to get a restraining order and file for divorce.

In early November, the 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor lost his libel lawsuit against a British newspaper for branding him a "wife-beater" in a case that laid bare his chaotic lifestyle.

The high-profile case at the High Court in London exposed Johnny's battles with drink and drugs as well as details of his two-year marriage to Amber, 34, an actress and a model.

The Hollywood actor also announced that he had agreed to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter franchise spin-off "Fantastic Beasts" at the request of Warner Bros.

"I have respected and agreed to that request," he said. The US film studio confirmed that Johnny would be stepping down from the film.

Johnny is also suing Amber in a separate case in the United States for an article she wrote in the Washington Post, which he said implied he was violent towards her. — with reports from Agence France-Presse