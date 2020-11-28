BeyoncÃ© leads Grammy nominees with nine nods

The Grammy 2021 nominations are out and music has a lot to be excited about. From the way things stand right now, it still remains iffy if what is traditionally music’s biggest night will be a live celebration. But you can bet that whether virtual or real, the music people will do their darndest best to put out a memorable Grammys night come Jan. 31, 2021.

Beyoncé, who topped the nominations with nine nods, will be there. So will Taylor Swift, Roddy Rich and Dua Lipa who got six, newcomer Brittany Howard with five, Billie Eilish, Megan the Stallion, Phoebe Bridges, Justin Bieber and DaBaby who are up for four Grammys.

Sad news though, The Weeknd will not be there. The R&B sensation, who has been topping hit charts all over the world and who just reaped three trophies at the recent American Music Awards, Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album for After Hours and Favorite Song, Heartless, was totally shut out of the Grammys.

Oh well, you can’t win them all.

Here now are the 2021 Grammy nominees:

Record of the Year: Black Panther, Beyoncé; Colors, Black Pumas; Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich; Say So, Doja Cat; Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish; Don’t Start Now, Dua Lippa; Circles, Post Malone; Savage, Megan Thee Stallion.

Album of the Year: Chilombo, Jhene Aiko; Everyday Life, Coldplay; Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier; Women In Music Pt, IIII, HAIM; Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa; Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone; Folklore, Taylor Swift.

Song of The Year: Black Parade, Beyoncé; Cardigan, Taylor Swift; Circles, Post Malone; Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa; Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish; I Can’t Breathe, H.E.R.; If the World Was Ending, JP Saxxe ft. Julie Michaels.

Best New Artist: Ingrid Andress; Phoebe Bridgers; Chika; Noah Cyrus; D Smoke; Doja Cat; Kaytranada; Megan Thee Stallion.

Pop Solo Performance: Yummy, Justin Bieber; Say So, Doja Cat; Everything I Wanted, Billie Eilish; Don’t Start Now, Dua Lipa; Watermelon Sugar, Harry Styles; Cardigan, Taylor Swift.

Pop Duo/Group Performance: Un Dia (One Day), J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy; Intentions, Justin Bieber ft. Quavo; Dynamite, BTS; Rain On Me, Lady, Gaga with Ariana Grande; Exile, Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver.

Traditional Pop Album: Blue Umbrella, Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian; True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, Harry Connick Jr.; American Standard, James Taylor; Unfollow the Rules, Rufus Wainwright; Judy, Renee Zellwegger.

Pop Vocal Album: Changes, Justin Bieber; Chromatica, Lady Gaga; Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa; Fine Line Harry Styles; Folklore, Taylor Swift.

Dance Electronic Recording: On My Mind; Diplo & Sidepiece; My High, Disclosure ft. Amine & Slowthai; The Difference, Flune ft. Toro Y Mai; Both of Us, Jayda G; 10%, Kaytranada ft. Kali Uchis.

Dance/Electronic Album: Kick I, Arca; Planet’s Mad, Beauer; Energy, Disclosure; Bubba, Kaytranada; Good Faith, Madeon.

Rock Performance: Shameika, Fiona Apple; Not, Big Thief; Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers; The Steps, HAIM; Stay High, Brittany Howard; Daylight, Grace Potter.

Rock Song: Kyoto, Phoebe Bridgers; Lost in Yesterday, Tame Impala; Not, Big Thief; Shameika, Fiona Apple; Stay High, Brittany Howard.

Rock Album: A Hero’s Death, Fontaines D.C.; Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka; Daylight, Grace Potter; Sound and Fury, Sturgill Simpson; The New Abnormal, The Strokes.

R&B Performance: Lightning and Thunder, Jhene Aiko ft. John Legend; Black Parade, Beyoncé; All I Need, Jacob Collier ft. Mahalia & Ty Dolla Sign; Goat Head, Brittany Howard; See Me, Emily King.

R&B Song: Better Than I Imagine, Robert Glasper ft. H.E.R & Meshell Ndegeocello; Black Parade, Beyoncé; Collide, Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG; Do It, Chloe X Halle; Slow Down, Skip Marley & H.E.R.

R&B Album: Happy 2 Be Here, Ant Clemons; Take Time, Giveon; To Feel Loved, Luke James; Bigger Love, John Legend; All Rise, Gregory Porter.

Rap Performance: Deep Reverence, Big Sean ft. Nipsey Hussle; Bop, DaBaby; What’s Poppin’, Jack Harlow; The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby; Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé; Dior, Pop Smoke.

Melodic Rap Performance: Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich; Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk; Lockdown, Anderson Paak; The Box, Roddy Rich; Highest in the Room, Travis Scott.

Rap Song: The Bigger Picture, Lil Baby; The Box, Roddy Rich; Laugh Now Cry Later, Drake ft. Lil Durk; Rockstar, DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich; Savage, Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé.

Rap Album: Black Habits, D Smoke; Alfredo, Freddie Gibbs & the Alchemist; A Written Testimony, Jay Electronica; King’s Disease, Nas; The Allegory, Royce Da 5’9”.

Best Music Video: Brown Skin Girl, Beyoncé; Life is Good, Future ft. Drake; Lockdown, Anderson Paak; Adore You, Harry Styles; Goliath, Woodkid.

